Pupil dies during ‘keeping fit’ morning drill

Police in Otuke District in northern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which one of the pupils at Ader Primary School collapsed and died during a physical exercise on Friday.

Daniel Omony, a primary three pupil was reportedly taking part in the “keeping fit” exercise together with dozens of other learners under the supervision of their class teacher, Mr Tonny Okello, when he collapsed and became unconscious.

The teacher immediately carried him to the shade for first aid but it was too late to save his life, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed, adding that investigations have commenced.

“Our officers under the command of the District Police Commander of Otuke and detectives visited the scene and recorded statements from the teachers who were present [during the incident]. The deceased’s body was handed over to Orum Health Centre IV pending postmortem as investigations continue,” he said.

The school head teacher, Mr Alfred Meri, regretted the unfortunate incident.

“I was in for my first morning lesson in Primary Two class and one of my staff, Mr Tonny Okello, was in Primary Three class teaching an English lesson. After the English lesson was finished, he was supposed to go in for another lesson which was physical education. I then heard him giving instructions to the children that the time for the physical education lesson was ready and the boys would be the first to move to the field while the girls would move afterwards,” he narrated.

“The children then started running to the field and the deceased (Omony) was among them. Before their teacher had come out with some other pupils – the girls who were still in class – immediately I saw my deputy calling to tell me that one of the pupils had fallen down and was unconscious,” the head teacher said adding that when he rushed to the scene he saw some urine near the pupil.

Ader Primary School is a government-aided school found in Adwari Sub-county.

Mr Francis Abola, the Otuke LC5 chairman, urged parents to always disclose the health conditions of their children in order to mitigate such incidents.

"Most parents just take their children and leave them at school without notifying anyone about their health conditions yet the teachers at school may also not be having any medical knowledge,” he said.