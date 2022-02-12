Pupil dies during ‘keeping fit’ morning drill

North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema

By  Bill Oketch  &  Charity Akullo

What you need to know:

  • Daniel Omony, a primary three pupil was reportedly taking part in the “keeping fit” exercise together with dozens of other learners when he collapsed and became unconscious.

Police in Otuke District in northern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which one of the pupils at Ader Primary School collapsed and died during a physical exercise on Friday.

