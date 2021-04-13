Pupil gang raped by seven men in Butaleja, police say

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Police in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda are investigating a case in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by seven men.

Police told this reporter that the victim, a primary seven pupil and resident of Polyabigere village, Kachonga Sub County, whose name cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, was raped on Saturday at around 7pm.

The acting Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said two men have so far been arrested as investigations continue.

"We have so far arrested two men and we are hunting for the other five still at large,” Mr Mugwe said on Tuesday.

He said the victim was attacked by the men on the fateful day as she and her sister were returning home from collecting firewood.

"The victim was in the company of her sister who was assaulted but not raped because she managed to escape. The suspects took off after the incident,” he said.

The victim told police that they dragged her to the nearby bush where they raped her in turns after threatening to kill her if she made an alarm.

She’s is currently receiving treatment at Busolwe general hospital.

Mr Mugwe said the victim was examined and issued with police form 3 (PF3) which is given to a victim of physical or sexual assault after examination by a police officer that there is reasonable basis to believe that an offence was committed against the victim or survivor.

Police say the victim was immediately put on post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to mitigate her exposure to HIV infection.

According to Mr Mugwe, a team of detectives from Butaleja central police station visited the scene to gather more evidence to further help in investigations.

He said the suspects currently on the run are known by the victim and her sister.

The girl first reported the case at Nabiganda police station before it was later transferred to Butaleja central police station for better management.

Sources at Nabiganda police station said the victim was limping and in pain due to injuries she sustained from the attack.

Police have submitted the case file to the Resident State Attorney (RSA) for legal advice.

The RDC Butaleja, Mr Stanley Bayole, said: “I have directed Police to make sure they arrest the remaining suspects who are currently on the run to face the law. Police should also speed up the investigations into the matter.”

Mr Bayole who also heads the district security committee asked the community to volunteer information on the whereabouts of the suspects who are still at large.

“This habit of raping girls should stop with immediate effect and parents / guardians should take extra care of their children, especially the girls,” he added.

He further warned the parents against sending their daughters to collect firewood during late hours.

The Survey by Butaleja District Health Office

The survey conducted by Butaleja District Health Office in different health facilities indicates that a total of 5,265 girls aged between 10- 19 were impregnated in 2019 and 2020 in Butaleja District.

According to the report, 5,265 girls gave birth in the district. In 2019, they registered 2,601 pregnancies among teens and 2,664 in 2020.

The survey also established that 3,596 girls attended their first antenatal care in 2019.

Other 3,633 teenage girls sought antenatal care in 2020.

Police annual crime report for 2019

Sexual offenses including rape and defilement top the police annual crime reports.

The Police annual crime Report for 2019, indicates that1,528 cases of rape were reported to Police while 1,580 cases reported in 2018.

The same report indicates that 13,613 defilement cases were reported in 2019 while 15,366 cases in 2018. According to the report 13,682 children were defiled in 2019, of whom, 13,441 were female juveniles and 241 were male juveniles.