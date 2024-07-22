Pupil killed, several injured in Lira road crash

A devastating road crash that happened on Sunday has claimed the life of a young pupil from Anyalima Primary School in Otuke District, leaving several others injured.

The incident occurred at around 8pm at Balpe Village in Lira City West Division along the Lira-Aloi Road.

According to eyewitnesses, a Fuso Truck carrying 117 pupils collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

The deceased pupil, whose identity has not been disclosed, was taken to Lira Regional Referral Mortuary for a postmortem. The injured pupils are receiving medical treatment at the same health facility.

North Kyoga Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, expressed his condolences and emphasised the need for school authorities to take responsibility for the incident.

"We cannot blame drivers; we should blame the management of the school. You cannot carry 117 pupils in just one truck like that. That is something you can't blame a driver for. It’s like these market vendors, the driver tells them ‘my vehicle is full’ but they keep insisting that ‘how am I going to feed my children’. So we have those challenges from our citizens," he said.

Mr Okema added that preliminary investigations indicate that the lorry hit the side of the truck carrying pupils due to the recklessness of the lorry driver.

The drivers of both vehicles are still at large, and the ill-fated vehicles have been towed to Lira Central Police Station.