Pupil who petitioned Museveni for fees joins Teso College after Monitor story    

The orphaned Longora first sat Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) in 2022 scoring 13 aggregates at Lolet –Ekia community school but due to the economic hardships, he was forced to attempt the same examination in 2023 in the same school in the hope that he would get a government scholarship but ended up bagging 14 aggregates.



Longora lost his father, Luchona Muya in 2019 due to unknown illness while the mother, a one Natalina Opeko died in 2016 due to hunger-related complications, leaving him in the hands of the uncle, one Emmanuel Lonbiro.



Longora who was accompanied by his former head teacher, Mr Robert Okiror, said he was grateful to the Monitor for telling the world his plight and passion to carry on with his education.



“I never imagined that this would happen but the Daily Monitor has made it happen,” the now senior one student at Teso College, from Lolet village, Nandunget Sub County, Moroto District in the restive mineral-rich Karamoja sub-region said.

Lolet-Ekia community school head teacher, Mr Robert Okiror who escorted Longora to his new school said he and other teachers were grateful for what had happened to their former pupil.



“His story is one among a thousand other children in similar need in Karamoja despite having passed,” he explained.

