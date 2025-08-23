Pupils benefit as Bwama Island Primary gains shs180m infrastructure

Joy and excitement rippled across Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale District this week as Bwama Island Government-Aided Primary School received a newly constructed Shs180 million building funded by the Hungarian branch of the Jane Goodall Institute and implemented locally by Jane Goodall Institute Uganda.

The facility features four units to house teachers and a multi-purpose hall for various school activities, addressing long-standing accommodation challenges.

“We are grateful to the Jane Goodall Institute Uganda and its Hungarian counterparts for raising funds that were used to construct this facility,” said Ms Patience Tweheyo, the school’s head teacher.

“This will motivate teachers to conduct morning and evening lessons, promoting academic excellence among our pupils in candidate and sub-candidate classes. Previously, teachers had to rush to catch the next engine boat or dugout canoe to return home, limiting extra teaching time,” she told Monitor.

Bwama Island primary school serves 377 pupils. Ms Tweheyo highlighted ongoing challenges, including dilapidated staff quarters originally built in the early 1900s for patients with leprosy, a shortage of twin desks, and the need for a water-harvesting tank to prevent pupils from fetching water directly from Lake Bunyonyi.

Pupils of Bwama Island Primary School show the gifts they received after the commissioning of a Shs180 million building by the Jane Goodall Institute. The facility includes accommodation for teachers and a multipurpose hall. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA.

Mr James Byamukama, executive director of Jane Goodall Institute Uganda, said the initiative is part of a major program supporting 11 primary schools in the Kigezi region. He emphasized the link between educational development and environmental conservation.

“We aim to promote classroom education and discourage migration from Kigezi to the Albertine region, where chimpanzee habitats face threats from deforestation,” Mr Byamukama said.

He added: “This also addresses pressures from commercial agriculture, oil exploitation, and refugees from conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

The Kabale District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Ronald Mutegeki, thanked the institute and its Hungarian partners for investing in infrastructure at a hard-to-reach facility.

Kigezi Anglican Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna, who officiated at the commissioning, urged the school to maximize the facility’s potential.

“Teachers accommodated in the new building must dedicate more teaching time to learners to improve performance in the Primary Leaving Examination,” he said.

The new facility is expected to enhance both teacher welfare and student learning outcomes, while contributing to regional efforts to balance population growth and environmental preservation, according to education officials.