Pupils count losses as fire destroys school dormitory in Bushenyi 

Police in Bushenyi District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a fire broke out at Jane Foundation Primary School located in Omukacence Cell, Rwentuha Ward, Rwentuha Town Council.

The fire started at around 8pm on Sunday, ripping through one of the boys’ dormitories as it destroyed their property, according to police.

The Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Marcial Tumusiime said: "After getting information about the incident, we dispatched our fire brigade from Greater Bushenyi which managed to contain the fire and stopped it from spreading to other buildings. Unfortunately, pupils’ property was destroyed."



According to him, there was a report of frequent power outages which could have caused a short circuit and sparked off the fire.

He said the rooftop of the dormitory was severely damaged in addition to the learners’ beddings and scholastic materials.

The school director, Mr Frankson Ayorekire Muhumuza said the learners were attending classes by the time the fire broke out.

"We thank God that we have registered no death because by the time of the outbreak, pupils were in class. We are not sending pupils back home we are going for a meeting with the stockholders to see what do,” he said.