Pupils lose property as bus catches fire

At least 70 pupils of Pallisa Girls Primary School in Pallisa District are counting losses following an inferno that razed down the bus they were travelling in.

The incident took place on Wednesday at around 1.00am at Atoot Swamp, along Mukongoro road in Ngora District. The pupils with their 13 teachers were returning from a music festival held in the Serere District.

According to the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson Mr Oscar Gregg Ageca, preliminary information indicates that the bus caught fire after the rear tyre burst.

“All the learners and their teachers were safely evacuated with the exception of their property which were burnt to ashes. The learners had carried their personal effects including clothes and uniforms, beddings, boxes, and musical instruments among other items,” he said.

The incident has been registered at the traffic department of Ngora Central Police Station under vide TAR 50/203 as investigations into the matter start.