Pupils march to Parliament for climate action

Deforestation remains a significant driver of climate change and its devastating consequences. According to data from Global Forest Watch (2023), Uganda lost 37.6 thousand hectares of natural forest, translating to 44.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions — a measure used to quantify the amount of carbon released or absorbed by forests.

“The effects of climate change in Uganda are already evident. Previous generations neglected environmental preservation, and we are now bearing the brunt. We must prevent further disasters like the recent floods. Over 19 million Ugandans still lack access to clean water. Uganda ranks among the countries with the highest rates of deforestation globally,” says climate activist Joseph Masembe.

Importance of forests

Preserving forest cover is vital as forests help regulate the climate. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) notes their essential role in carbon sequestration and shielding communities from extreme weather events such as storms and floods. “When a truckload of timber or charcoal passes by, we must question how many trees were felled and whether any have been replanted.

The government aims to restore 2.5 million hectares of forest by 2030. However, without ongoing climate education and a shift in public perception, such initiatives will falter — especially given Uganda’s average annual loss of over 50,000 hectares of forest cover since 1990,” argues Masembe, CEO of Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green, a civil society organisation empowering children to champion environmental stewardship.

Children march

Demonstrating their concern for the planet’s future, around 6,000 pupils from various schools and communities marched to the Ugandan Parliament last week. They carried placards with messages calling for reforestation, access to clean water, biodiversity conservation, and policies that consider the needs of young people.

The children also used music, poetry, and drama to convey their appeals. Their peaceful protest could be remembered as one of the largest youth-led demonstrations to have made it past parliamentary security.

Children have been rightfully acknowledged as the vanguard of tomorrow. Dr Alfred Okot Okidi, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, described the march as a powerful approach to promoting sustainability.

“These young people are challenging us — the older generation with resources and decision-making power — to act. We must deliver the change they seek,” says Dr Okot. Titled the Children’s Climate Change March, the demonstration is a call to action in the fight against climate change. It began in 2018 at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) City Hall, continued in 2019, paused during the Covid-19 pandemic, and returned in 2023 but did not take place in 2024 due to funding shortfalls.

The initiative builds on the work of pupils who have become green climate justice ambassadors in their schools and communities, encouraging environmental responsibility without relying solely on institutions.

Confronting inaction

Masembe explains: “This march is a chance to highlight children’s commitment and hopefully rekindle adults’ sense of accountability. Worldwide, millions protest for climate justice — we’ve done the same, but with children, whose futures are at stake and who urgently need a healthier planet.”

In preparation for the event, schools within the Little Hands Go Green Network selected student delegates to participate in the Green Solidarity campaign. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Uncief) emphasises the importance of involving children in climate initiatives.

“Children are more vulnerable to climate impacts due to their developing bodies, organs, and immune systems. They cannot regulate their temperature as effectively during heat waves, leading to dehydration, organ damage, high blood pressure, or seizures. They also breathe more rapidly than adults, thus inhaling greater quantities of pollutants,” a Uncief statement reads.

Planting for the future

The Little Hands Go Green programme has supported pupils in planting around one million fruit trees in schools. These trees provide fruit and shade and contribute to environmental protection efforts. Uganda, like many nations, stands at a critical juncture. The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) reports that the country continues to face severe climate-related events, including flooding, landslides, rising water levels, and hailstorms.

“Tree planting alone won’t solve the problem. We need a comprehensive change in attitudes and behaviour towards the environment. This includes effective waste management, large-scale reforestation, school-based woodlots, policy reform, climate-smart agriculture, education, leadership, and above all, a strong commitment to creating a sustainable future for the next generation,” Masembe advises. He adds: “Children are tomorrow’s leaders, and their actions today shape what lies ahead. Involving them fosters a mindset rooted in long-term positive change. A child’s mind absorbs knowledge easily — so let’s teach them now how to care for their planet. Securing the future begins today.” In February, the State minister for Water, Ms Beatrice Anywar, told Parliament that greater support is needed to enhance climate initiatives, pointing to inadequate funding for the ministry.

Young activists

Steps taken