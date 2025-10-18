Pupils subjected to hard labour during teachers strike

It is now a month since teachers across the country laid down their tools in protest over the government’s failure to enhance their salaries. Since September 15, schools have remained silent, and children who should be in class are now engaged in work that exposes them to risk and exploitation.

The Arts teachers, under their trade union, Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu), went on strike, demanding pay equity with their science counterparts, a demand the government has yet to address.

As a result, homes that were once seen as safe spaces for children have turned into zones of exploitation, with many forced into hard labour that threatens their health and wellbeing.

Instead of attending lessons and playing during break time, many children now spend their days gardening, working on farms, fetching water, grazing animals, hawking foodstuffs, or keeping shops.

In Serere District, 16-year-old Jethro Ongiji, a Primary Six pupil at Adipala Primary School in Atiira Sub-county, rides a bicycle 25 kilometres to Soroti City carrying a bag of charcoal to sell on his father’s instructions.

“Sometimes I feel like reading my books and practicing mathematics, but time doesn’t allow because daddy gives me exhausting assignments that must be completed,” Ongiji said.

In Soroti City East, 10-year-old Kolostica Akulo, a Primary Four pupil of Aloe-Minit Primary School, helps her grandmother by selling roasted potatoes on the streets.

“My grandma said the business supports all of us. If I don’t help, there will be no source of income for our survival,” Akulo said.

Another pupil, Suraj Kautu of Kichinjaji Primary School, hawks jackfruit on his mother’s orders to raise money for household needs.

“I’m assigned to sell food items to supplement my mother’s efforts,” he said.

Joel Okiso, a Primary Three pupil at Moruapesur Primary School, earns Shs2,000 a day after selling a bucket of eggs for his employer.

For Evelyn Adupo Among, a Primary Seven candidate at Swaria Primary School, the strike has disrupted her studies and preparation for exams.

“There’s no time for books. We spend most of our time on domestic work. Even if we get time to read, there’s no teacher to guide us,” she said. The Soroti Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Emmanuel Okurut, recently raised concern that some girls have become victims of sexual exploitation.

“Some of our girls are now at risk. If we don’t resume teaching, they will be sexually exploited, get pregnant, or contract HIV,” Mr Okurut warned during a meeting with headteachers.

Mr Stephen Opejo, the LC1 chairperson of Cell D in Soroti City East Division, said most children engaged in hard labour come from single-mother households or live with relatives who mistreat them.

“Many of them work to support themselves or their families. Some parents are not aware that they are exposing their children to harm,” he said. However, some parents such as Mr Pascal Edaru of Opucet Village in Gweri Sub-county argue that assigning children tasks helps them learn survival skills.

“The one who helps a parent to take charcoal to town for sale is better than those spending time on TikTok. Such children learn to survive and will never lack even if the education system fails,” Mr Edaru said.

But others disagree. Soroti District Senior Probation Officer Amos Oluka, who confirmed four cases of child labour exploitation, warned that many cases go unreported because parents justify them as “child participation in domestic production.”

Parents’ roles

“Parenting should be a shared responsibility that guides children to develop life skills and good character,” Mr Oluka said.

“They should not be pushed into activities that expose them to health risks like collecting scrap, heavy labour, or early relationships,” he added.

He urged parents to assign children simple tasks such as cleaning compounds or helping in the kitchen, not activities that rob them of their childhood.

Meanwhile, The Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Ms Helen Grace Asamo, called on probation officers to use their platforms to sensitise the public about parental responsibility and children’s rights.

“The community must understand the limits of child involvement in domestic work. Every child deserves protection and time to learn,” Ms Asamo said.

Background

President Museveni has warned teachers not too assume the government will tolerate continued strikes.

He cautioned them: "Don't dare going on sttike. There are many people searching for jobs; don't divert us."

But Unatu has made it clear that their negotiation is with the government as a whole and noto just with Mr Museveni or any single official. They view previously agreed terms as binding and expect them to be fulfilled.