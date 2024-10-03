Pupils, teachers chase Kayunga school boss out of office

There was drama on Thursday morning at Nakatuli Primary School in Galilaaya Sub-county in Kayunga District when angry teachers and pupils attacked and chased the head teacher away from the public school over ineffectiveness.

School management committee member Joel Kayira told Monitor that the irate learners about 11 teachers accused head teacher Gertrude Mutesi of failing to buy essential scholastic materialsin addition to absconding, among others.

Kayira, who is also the Galilaaya Sub-county councilor, explained that Mutesi reported to her office on Wednesday after being away for almost two weeks

"As soon as she arrived at school, she started blaming the teachers for not doing their work as expected. However, a section of teachers responded by complaining about her failure to provide teaching materials such as chalk to them,” Kayira said.

The blame game was followed by the head teacher promising to take disciplinary action against some of her staff members.

However, on Thursday morning, Mutesi was in her office when a group of pupils attacked her demanding that she quits the school.

“We no longer want you in our school,” some pupils shouted.

On sensing danger, the head teacher fled the school as some pupils persistently shouted at her.

It was not readily known regarding where she went after the incident.

But when contacted on phone, Mutesi said: “I have no comment.”

Kayira vowed that the school management committee will not allow Mutesi back in school, adding that they have locked the head teacher's office.

"We want the DEO to transfer her," he said.

A teacher who spoke to this reporter on conduction of anonymity said they will not go back to class until the head teacher is transferred.

Kayunga District Education Officer Dan Bubaale said he was aware of the saga at the school, disclosing that some officials from the education department would be sent to the school to intervene in the matter.

“The head teacher has some administrative issues, but we are going to resolve the matter in consultation with the Chief Administrative Officer,” Bubaale added.

Last term, the same head teacher was dragged to police by angry parents of the school, who accused her of misappropriating Shs3 million meant for development activities at the rural school.