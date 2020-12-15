Put environment ahead of politics - MP Balyeku

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

Jinja West Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Moses Grace Balyeku, has said there should be no politics when it comes to securing the environment.

Mr Balyeku, who officiated at the launch of a tree-planting campaign at Jinja Police Barracks, where he was invited as chief guest, on Tuesday said: “There should be no politics when it comes to the environment. We were trying to secure the environmental and not only the political future.”

“The Police leadership in Jinja invited me as area MP, friend of the environment and to set an example to the youths to plant trees,” Mr Balyeku said.

He thanked the police for its efforts in securing the environment despite their busy schedules, especially during the highly-charged political campaigns. “I appeal to the army and Prisons to emulate them,” he said.



