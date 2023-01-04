PWDs ask govt for access points at central market

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Mbarara City have raised concerns over access to Mbarara Central Market.

The PWDs said it is challenging for them to get services from the newly constructed market on Buremba Road, which was built by Roko Construction Company.

Mr Enos Tuhame, a councillor representing PWDs in Mbarara City Council, told the Monitor on Monday that the way the market was constructed does not give PWDs easy access.

“It is hard for us to cross to the central market for services. Even the toilets inside that market that were made for PWDs are rarely used because it is not easy to access them,” he said.

Mr Tuhame said the government constructed a market for all residents but it lacks access points for the PWDs.

“There are ramps inside the market but one cannot get access to them because there are no provisions while entering the market,” he said.

He added: “We were told contractors who built the market still have some period so we request them to work on the ramps at the main entrance that will help us access the market.”

Mr Tuhame said there are good toilet facilities inside for PWDs but they are not utilised because of inaccessibility.

Ms Eunice Asiimwe, another councillor representing PWDs, said those with wheelchairs are not able to enter the market unless they get off their wheelchairs.

“It is true that when you are going to the central market, especially for PWDs with wheelchairs, you do not have where to pass. If one manages to enter from low end, he or she will only stop on the first floor,” Ms Asiimwe said.

She added: “There is a provision of washrooms but someone with a wheel chair cannot access them. We request for modification so that we all get the right to access services equally. This issue is not only in the central market but also in other buildings within the city.”

Mbarara City Speaker Bonny Tashobya said the issue of PWDs not accessing the central market was raised in the council meeting in December 2022 and that it will be addressed by the relevant authorities.

“There were only two entries for PWDs but they say they want ramps at all the entries. We have tasked the technical team, the town clerk and the mayor to call the contractor and see how they can put the ramps at every entrance,” he said.

He added: “We also had the same issue with the roads; the contractors in the city had not brought that on board. The PWDs have always failed to walk on these roads. We shall keep changing as time goes on because the problem today may not be the problem tomorrow.”