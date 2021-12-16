PWDs complain over lack of access to public building

People with disabilities (PWDs) in Yumbe District have raised concern over the difficulties they face in accessing public buildings that house schools, health facilities and the local government offices, among others.

Speaking during a belated celebration to mark PWDs day in Yumbe Town on Tuesday, Ms Hellas Amviko, the district female councillor for PWDs, said many buildings in the district are constructed without ramps and some of the doors are too narrow to allow PWDs, especially those who use wheelchairs, to access them.

“When it comes to accessing services in health, education and religious institutions, you will find that the ramps built in these institutions are not really accessible to PWDs. Some of the ramps are raised up and other facilities don’t have it at all, making it difficult for someone who uses a wheelchair to access such places,” she said.

She said those constructing buildings should ensure there are functional ramps for PWDs, among other facilities they require.

Mr Yassin Candiga, a person with visual impairment, said: “There is still challenge in the health facilities, education institutions and other institutions that should construct standard ramps for easy accessibility by PWDs. It is absurd to see someone with a wheelchair struggling to climb a raised ramp to access such facilities. Something must be done to cater for such people.”

Ms Amana Mazarau, a mother who uses a wheelchair for mobility, said whenever she goes to the health facility, she is forced to get off the wheelchair and crawl to access the facility because the ramp is raised high, making it difficult for wheelchair users to utilise it.

Mr Tair Bakole the district senior community development officer, said:

“Majority of our offices at the district headquarters didn’t have ramps but we took the matter up in sector and technical planning. Majority of the offices have ramps with exception of one which is under contract process,” he said. He added: “The issue of beds in the health facilities has been addressed. Yumbe Regional Referral Hospital has adjustable beds to cater for PWDs. We procured the beds for Yumbe and Midigo Health Centre IVs but there is a plan to procure additional beds for such facilities,” he added.

Mr Kassim Asiku, the district speaker, said the issue of making all public buildings easily accessible for PWDs should be urgently addressed.

“We want to ensure that accessibility for these people is made easy and we would like the engineering department to look into the issues of design very seriously,” he said.

The pwdS Act, 2020

According to the Act, an owner or a person in-charge of a building to which the public is allowed access shall, subject to the requirements of the laws on building standards and other relevant laws, provide appropriate access for persons with disabilities to the building.