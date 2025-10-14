PWDs decry challenges in accessing healthcare

The chief executive officer of the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), Ms Esther Kyozira, has implored the government to walk the talk and ensure that the challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) while accessing health care are eliminated once and for all.

Ms Kyozira made this call while addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday. She noted that despite Uganda's progressive legal and policy frameworks, many PWDs still face significant barriers when seeking healthcare.

"These barriers include inaccessible facilities, limited assistive equipment, communication challenges, and, at times, negative attitudes from health workers," she said. "These challenges are not just statistics; they are living experiences of our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, children and youth who deserve better."

Ms Kyozira emphasised that inclusive healthcare is a human right, not a privilege.

"We need to remind ourselves that inclusive healthcare is a human right, not a privilege," she said. "It's essential that we work together to ensure that all PWDs have access to quality healthcare services that meet their needs."

She also highlighted the importance of disability-inclusive healthcare, noting that it's crucial for promoting the dignity and well-being of PWDs.

"As NUDIPU, we reaffirm our commitment to work hand in hand with the government of Uganda, the Ministry of Health, and all stakeholders to ensure that disability-inclusive healthcare becomes a lived reality, not just an aspiration," she said.

Ms Charlotte Kangume, an amputee, shared her experience, highlighting the importance of accessible healthcare services for PWDs.

"Getting my artificial limb was a lifesaver and helped me regain my life," she said. "I urge the government to prioritise accessible healthcare services for PWDs, including providing affordable and accessible assistive devices."



