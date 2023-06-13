PWDS decry inaccessibility to health centres in Masaka region

Persons with Disabilities (PWDS) have decried the poor designs of facilities at health centres in the Masaka Sub Region which deny them access to health services.

The PWDs argue that many health centres lack ramps for easy access to the facilities, one of the reasons why several of the patients keep away and fail to access health services.

According to the latest survey carried out by the Association of People with Disabilities Living with HIV/Aids Uganda (ADIPHA-Uganda) at selected health centres in the districts of Rakai, Bukomansimbi, Masaka, Lwengo and Kalungu, the facilities do not meet the accessibility standards for the PWDs.

The survey conducted between May 2022 and June 2023 reveals that latrines at the sampled facilities don’t meet the physical accessibility standards for PWDs. The sampled facilities include; Rakai Hospital Butenga Health Center IV (Bukomansimbi) District, Kyanamukaka Health Center IV (Masaka) District, Kyetume Health Centre III (Lwengo) District, and Kalungu Health Centre III located in Kalungu District.

“None of the pit-latrines at most health facilities presented accessibility rights, which is a major source of the challenge of orientation for people with seeing difficulty and those using wheelchairs and crutches,” the 128-page report reads in part.

"When you are at the hospital, you fear going to the latrine because you might pick up other diseases. The latrines are usually far from the facilities and the paths are bushy and muddy during the rainy season. But even if your relative carries you to the latrine, you cannot find anywhere to place your hand for those of us who move with the help of our hands. It is really bad for us," a section of the report quotes a statement made by a PWD.

Only two facilities that include; Kyetume Health Centre III and Kyanamukkaka have main gates or main entrances that satisfy all accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.

The health centres also don’t provide written information in alternative formats like Braille or large print for the visually impaired and other people with visual disabilities. This has been explained by the fact that health facilities don’t receive budgets for transcribing information, educational and communication materials into alternative formats, the survey concludes.

Mr Richard Musisi, the Executive Director ADIPHA-Uganda, reveals that the survey was aimed at ascertaining barriers limiting PWDs from accessing equitable HIV/Aids, TB, and other general health services at the selected health facilities.