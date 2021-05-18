PWDs decry lack of accessibility to Busia market

By David Awori More by this Author

With the construction of the new Busia Main Market, Mr David Walukhu had anticipated to acquire a stall and also enjoy buying goods from the modern facility.

However, Mr Walukhu, a councillor representing Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at Busia Municipal council, says his hopes have been dashed as the facility doesn’t have mobility provision for PWDs. “We thought PWDs were among the beneficiaries but this is not the case as market lacks ramps that grant us access,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Walukhu added that the embankments placed on the sides of the market; North and South gates, make it hard for those using wheelchairs to move.

“It appears this market was constructed for people who can walk and jump, but not for PWDs,” he lamented.

He, however, criticised the planners and contractors for constructing a modern multi-billion market without catering for PWDs.

The Shs24b Busia Main Market was constructed in 2019 and has close to 2,000 stalls. The market is also fitted with modern facilities such as freezers to help with preservation of perishable goods such as fish, vegetables, and fruits.

Advertisement

Mr Muzamiru Bogere, also a PWD, said although he applied for a stall in the new market he has not verified if he is among the beneficiaries since he cannot access the facility.

Mr Bogere, who ekes out a living from illicit trade across the border from Kenya, said he was planning to abandon the trade for legitimate business at the new market.

“I have on several times been arrested and my goods impounded by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement officers.

The new market is an opportunity for me to quit smuggling but it lacks inclusiveness,” Mr Bogere said.

Busia Town has many PWDs, majority of whom are involved in illegal goods from Kenya into Uganda. This has, however, left many in direct conflict with enforcement officers from the tax body.

But Mr Hassan Bwire Opio, the outgoing Busia Town Mayor, disputed the claims saying the market has ramps which makes it accessible to everyone including PWDs.

“When we were constructing this market, we involved all leaders of PWDs and I can tell you that both the southern and northern gates have ramps to enable their access,” he said.

He, however, added that the lack of accessibility is caused by the construction of roads around the facility.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com