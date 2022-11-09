PWDs demand hearing aids, sign language interpreters

At least 2,000 persons with hearing impairments living in Masindi District have asked the government to consider buying hearing aids for them and appoint more sign language interpreters into public offices and health facilities to ease service delivery.

They argue that lack of hearing aids and sign language interpreters in most public offices and health facilities deprives them of their right to access information.

Mr William Mwambu, the district councillor representing people with disabilities (PWDs), on Monday said the number of people with hearing impairments in the area is on the rise yet the majority can’t afford buying hearing aids.

He said as a result, such people end up missing out on accessing services.

“To access this hearing aids we need to first make an order abroad, which takes months and above all, they are expensive; a pair is about Shs6 million which our people can’t afford; we request government to always allocate money in the budget of Ministry of Health to buy such devices and send them to hospitals,” he said.

Mr Mwambu said there is a big information gap in health facilities, especially for pregnant mothers who come seeking antenatal and counselling services because of lack of language interpreters.