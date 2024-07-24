PWDs feel the pinch amid lack of funding to new sub-counties





Local leaders in Bugisu Sub-region have said failure by the government to fund the newly created sub-counties is hindering access to social services such as healthcare.

The sub-counties were created in the 2018/2019 financial year but up to date, they don’t receive road funds, and the non-wage and discretionary development equalisation grant.

As a result, most of them still operate in temporary structures as they grapple with poor road networks, which makes accessibility to health centres and public facilities difficult, especially for persons living with disabilities (PWDs), the elderly and expectant mothers.



Mr Steven Matsanga, a PWD and a resident of Mukhuyu, one of the newly created sub-counties in Namisindwa District, said their dreams of better services have evaporated.

“With the creation of a new sub-county, we knew we would get better mobility since it would come with funds to open and gravel our roads, which is key to us as PWDs for social and economic inclusion, but this has not been the case,” Mr Matsanga said.



“Some of us who move on wheelchairs face difficulties. Whenever we complain, we are told the sub-county is not funded by the government,” he added.



Ms Anna Nekesa, a resident of the newly created Luwa Town Council in Namisindwa District, said expectant mothers use donkeys and boda boda to access health centres due to the poor state of community roads.



“Some of the mothers develop complications such as ruptured uterus and over bleeding, which result in the death of mostly new-borns because of the poor transport means,” she said.



The district chairperson, Mr Jackson Wakwaika, said the four newly created town councils and eight sub-counties rely on local revenue.



“They don’t receive funds for roads and others, including non-wages, yet the communities demand services. The roads are inaccessible. It affects PWDs like any other Ugandan and it calls for action from the government,” Mr Wakwaika said.

Sister Mary Wasagali, a member of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), said the budgeting process of government and local governments should be inclusive and gender-sensitive to ensure PWDs and other interest groups get quality services across the country.

Appeal

“In 2015, President Museveni assented to the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, with provisions for gender and equity in budgeting to ensure vulnerable groups access social services and this should be implemented by local governments,” she said.



Sr Wasagali made the remarks during a one-day capacity building workshop in gender for district planners and gender equity persons from Karamoja, Teso, Bukedi, Bugisu and Sebei at EOC head offices in Kampala. She said EOC will conduct an assessment of all local governments to ensure compliance with gender and equity in budgeting.



“We want to see that local governments ensure that gender and equity perspectives are incorporated at all levels of planning and budgetary process,” she said.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government, Mr Ben Kumumanya, said all newly created sub-counties and town councils have been integrated into the national system.