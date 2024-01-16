PWDs lead Kamuli in PDM funds utilisation, say officials

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Kamuli Municipality have progressed well in the utilisation of Parish Development Model (PDM) funds, according to officials.

The Kamuli Town Clerk, Stanislaus Mangasa, says the Municipality received Shs1.08b and each of the 10 parishes got Shs108,500,000 to embark on various enterprises.

“We are happy to report that most beneficiaries have put the money to right use; the PWDs are serious, take the lead and are progressing well; we look to the transformation of the people’s household incomes to another level,” Mr Mangasa said on Monday.

He added that they have briefed extension field staff to go and help in managing enterprises to ensure that people are spurred to have business and productive mindsets.

Mr Isaac Ibanda, the Kamuli Municipality Production Officer, who is also the PDM focal point officer, says they are happy that people are taking on modern farming practices and making use of field staff and structures.

Mr Wycliffe Kamadhi, 46, a PWD from Bukabale Zone in Northern Division, whom the Monitor visited, says he topped up the Shs1m he received with Shs200,000 from sales he got from beans and maize, and bought a crossbreed cow because he wanted to show that PWDs can also do better.

He said: “I always wanted to own an exotic cow and used the PDM opportunity to get one so that my children and extended family can take the milk and also get me some daily income.”

Mr Kamadhi, who is married to four wives and has 13 children under his care, grows matooke (plantain) and rears goats and local chicken. He, however, says the government should have considered physical ability while disbursing the funds, rather than giving a lump sum figure across the board.

“The government should have looked at ability, not flat rates and expanded the enterprises, but I want to be a role model for PWDs who are often looked at as beggars,” he added.

Ms Eva Nabirye, a 63-year-old widow looking after eight grandchildren at Bukabale Zone, Kamuli Municipality, used PDM cash to buy eight piglets and projects recouping Shs2.4m.