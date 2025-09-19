PWDs to get extra Shs500,000 under PDM program

The government has announced that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who are beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) will receive an additional Shs500,000 to help them manage their enterprises.

This brings the total amount PWDs will receive to Shs1.5 million, with Shs1 million being refundable and the extra Shs500,000 being a non-refundable assistance to help them hire personnel to support their ventures.

According to the State Minister for Disability Affairs, Ms Hellen Asamo, the President has accepted that PWDs face unique challenges and need special consideration.

"The President accepted that the PWDs face unique challenges, like if you are blind, you will get someone to carry your goods for you. The Shs 500,000 is a reasonable accommodation, it's not paid back, and it will be the PWD who will hire the people they want," she said.

The PDM, launched by President Museveni in February 2022, aims to elevate incomes, enhance the quality of life, eradicate poverty, and reduce vulnerability across the country.

Under this program, beneficiaries borrow Shs1 million from their Parish Saccos, invest it, and start repaying after three years. Ms. Asamo said the extra Shs 500,000 will help PWDs develop their enterprises and pay back the Shs1 million without much hardship.

"We have worked on the guidelines as my ministry, which we passed to the Ministry of Local Government that is working on the PDM implementation, which will then send to the Ministry of Finance to start the disbursement," Ms Asamo added.

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) welcomed the move, saying it will be a game-changer for its members.

"We call upon the government to implement this initiative, which we think that the government has started to understand disability and reasonable accommodation," said Ms Juliet Kyozira, NUDIPU's Chief Executive Officer. "For example, if a person wants to grow beans and they are a wheelchair user, they will need a helper who needs to be paid, so I welcome the move."

The announcement was made during the launch of Uganda's Global Disability Summit (GDS) Commitments, 2025, in Kampala on September 18. Officials called for disability inclusion across all sectors, and Ms Kyozira urged government ministries, departments, and agencies to actively collaborate in implementing Uganda's GDS commitments.

"We commend the Ministry of Gender for consistently consulting the Organisations of PWDs on issues that directly affect them. Commitments are many and multi-sectoral — no single actor can deliver them alone. We look forward to seeing words turn into action," she said.

Since 2019, the government has disbursed Shs 36 billion in direct support to PWDs' enterprises, benefiting 55,805 households. The government has also set aside a 10% allocation for PWDs under the PDM and included them in the Emyooga program.

Ms Asamo emphasised the government's commitment to uplifting PWDs, saying they have cumulatively disbursed a total of Shs36 billion to PWDs' enterprises, supporting 55,805 households with projects in 181 Local Governments.

The German Ambassador to Uganda, Matthias Schauer, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of inclusion.

"No one should be disadvantaged because of their disability. Inclusion is a fundamental right, rooted in our shared humanity. Yet many persons with disabilities still face systemic barriers that limit their opportunities," he said.



