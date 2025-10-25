PWDs unveil 2026–2031 manifesto demanding inclusive education, health reforms

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have launched a five-year Disability Manifesto (2026–2031) demanding inclusive reforms in education, health, and employment, ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

The manifesto, unveiled by the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) on October 24, outlines policy priorities the community wants addressed by the next government.

NUDIPU executive director Esther Kyozira said the proposals seek to transform access and equity for the more than 12 percent of Ugandans living with disabilities.

“The government should provide school fees waivers for children with disabilities and targeted education grants to reduce caregiver financial burdens,” she said.

Kyozira said the government must ensure reasonable accommodation and assistance throughout the education process, including during examinations.

“Government should offer specialized learning support by introducing technology training programs tailored for learners with visual impairments, provide assistive devices like hearing aids or software, and regularly build the capacity of teachers in inclusive education,” she said.

The manifesto calls for the creation of a National Child Disability Assistance Programme to help parents and caregivers meet medical and education costs for children with disabilities.

In health, PWDs urged the government to revitalize orthopedic workshops and finance local production of assistive devices such as prosthetics and wheelchairs. They also want health workers trained in disability-inclusive care in collaboration with organizations representing PWDs.

PWD Member of Parliament Alex Ndeezi said the government must guarantee universal access to healthcare and remove tax barriers on mobility equipment.

“The government must ensure the free provision of assistive devices such as wheelchairs, white canes, adaptive shoes, and hearing aids,” he said.

Ndeezi also called for deliberate efforts to sensitize the Electoral Commission and political party officials on disability inclusion ahead of the 2026 elections.

“The government should, in consultation with NUDIPU, strengthen collaboration with organizations of persons with disabilities before constituting structures for their representation,” he added.

Kyozira said the manifesto serves as a strategic advocacy and accountability tool to advance inclusion and dignity.

“It provides a roadmap toward an inclusive Uganda where persons with disabilities are accorded equal opportunities to participate and contribute to national development,” she said.

Apollo Mukasa, executive director of the Uganda National Action on Physical Disability (UNAPD), urged the government to expedite judicial reforms.

“The government of Uganda through the Judiciary and the Ministry of Gender should operationalize the Judicature Rules for handling cases of Persons with Disabilities,” he said.