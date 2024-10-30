PWDs want inclusion in Ugandan policies

In Uganda, an estimated 12 percent of the population live with disabilities according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics data.

Most of Uganda's Persons With Disability (PWD) population are women, outnumbering men by a slim margin and majority live in rural areas. About 22 percent of them are unemployed, and many face significant barriers to accessing even the basic education in schools and training institutions.

In addition, many of them feel marginalized when it comes to decision-making, job opportunities, policy formulation, and even accessing justice.

In interviews with Monitor, advocates for people with disabilities say these exclusions not only violate their basic human rights but also limit their potential to contribute to Uganda's growth and development.

Common causes of physical disabilities include diseases, accidents, war injuries, birth defects, and

malnutrition.

“There is a significant gap in participation and representation across decision-making levels, especially regarding law and policy,” explains Rose Wakikona, Chairperson of the TAHI Board of Governors.

TAHI, an organization advocating for the sexual and reproductive health rights of young people,

yesterday hosted the MVoices Disability Inclusion Summit in Kampala.

The summit focused on promoting inclusion and addressing the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities in Uganda.

“We have laws like the Mental Health Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2020, as well as the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. Yet despite these efforts, major gaps remain in prioritizing the needs of disabled individuals,” she notes.

Ms Wakikona further highlighted the issue in sexual and reproductive health rights, where individuals with disabilities are often overlooked or seen as lacking autonomy.

"People with disabilities are frequently treated as asexual, denied their right to sexual and reproductive autonomy. When it comes to bills like the Sexual Offences Bill and the Marriage Bill, we see little representation or amplification of disabled voices in these discussions. And yet, these laws directly impact their lives," she says.

The Sexual Offences Bill, 2024, presented in Parliament in early October, proposes a range of reforms, including stricter penalties for sexual offenders.

One controversial provision, Clause 42, provides for up to ten years in prison for individuals who settle sexual offences outside of formal oversight by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The goal is to curb informal settlements and improve accountability. Clause 43 further suggests a three-year sentence for parents, guardians, or anyone in authority who fails to report sexual offences or intimidates victims into silence.

The bill would also create a Sexual Offenders Register to track those convicted, enhancing public safety for vulnerable groups. Employers, especially those hiring for roles involving the care of minors, would be required to check prospective employees against this register.

These legislative proposals have received significant support from advocates for victims' rights, who see them as steps toward a safer society. "The bill’s reforms are essential for creating environments where all Ugandans feel protected," said Soroti District Woman Representative, Ms Anna Adeke, who championed the bill, early October.

Despite these moves, Ms Wakikona emphasizes the need for dedicated representatives for people with disabilities in policy-making.

"Having a formal body to amplify the voices of disabled people is essential, one that has the power to enforce decisions and implement initiatives."

Biliwo Lazaro, a Councilor for People with Disabilities in Mukono District, echoes this sentiment. He

points out that PWDs often struggle to access legal representation that accommodates their needs, such as lawyers proficient in sign language.

In the job market, police stations, and beyond, they encounter systemic barriers, including a skills gap and low policy representation. Mr Lazaro believes these issues require a “level playing field” to enable better integration of people with disabilities into Ugandan society.

Globally, Uganda has ratified several conventions that recognize the rights of people with disabilities, including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

But despite these frameworks, traditional and family dynamics continue to challenge their application in local communities. This underscores the need for Ugandan authorities to actively address these cultural hurdles and promote inclusivity.