PWDs want modernised Zebra crossings to avoid accidents

By Jessica Sabano

Persons with disabilities have asked government to establish modernised Zebra crossings in, especially, cities to help them avoid accidents.

Mr Ronald Luyima, a member of National Assessment Audit Team (NAAT) said they need to have modernized Zebra crossings with an audialised control panel that is able to make sound to alert road users.

He also said that the pavements are faded in that a person with failing vision cannot differentiate them from the main road.

“Some people have been involved into road accidents because the pavements are not provided with contrasting colours," Mr Luyima said during the closure of the Global UN safety week in Kampala on Sunday.

Ms Miriam Ademun, a program officer at Uganda National Action on Physical Disabilities (UNAPD) said the roads need to be very well marked with show lines so that they can be able to know the boundaries on the sides.

"This will help those using canes to know the boundaries and help them from going astray," she explained.

Ms Ademun also expressed concern that most roads, especially in Kampala are flooded with vendors with merchandise which makes it difficult for people with wheel chairs to use and also boda bodas take some space for parking and hence not favoring the PWDs.

Mr Oscar Walukukhu Wakooli, also a member of NAAT said they assessed the roads in Kampala city and found them substandard. He urged KCCA to cover the potholes and also ensure traffic rules are observed.

Eng David Luyimbazi from KCCA said KCCA piloted the first ever non-motorized transport corridor in Kampala and Uganda running from Namirembe road to Luwumu street and Entebbe road two years ago.





"The main purpose of this non-motorized transport system is to provide a safe place for pedestrians and motorists so that NMT can serve its purpose," he said.




















