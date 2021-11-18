Quality of healthcare has improved – govt

Maternal healthcare. Pregnant women waiting for free antenatal services at Bukwo hospital on October 26. Photos by GILLIAN NANTUME

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

A copy of the Annual Health Sector Performance report for 2020/2021 that this newspaper has seen shows a drop in death per one thousand newborn babies from 27 in 2019 to 20 in 2020

The Ministry of Health has said its sector performance report indicates a remarkable improvement in the quality of healthcare.

