Queries as Africa domestic coffee consumption surges

For every bag of raw coffee beans exported by Africa, it imports 1.2 bags of the same processed with added value and is 20 times pricey, which is now worrying African leaders that the continent is making trade deficits on the commodity.

African leaders and coffee experts, who are convening for the second G-25 Coffee Summit in Kampala, said the increase in the domestic consumption of coffee they struggled to attain is now benefitting traders outside Africa, and they are bent at revising that trend.

President Museveni said exporting coffee in its raw form is causing massive flow of money from the poor countries to the rich ones and there is a need to stop the trend.

“For what Africa gets US$2.5 dollars (a kilogramme of good quality coffee beans), some other people get US$40. This is where there is a massive haemorrhagic flow of money from the global south to the global north. It isn’t a loss of money per kilo, but it is a loss of jobs,” President Museveni said yesterday.

The second G-25 Coffee Summit, whose theme is: “Transforming the African coffee sector through value addition”, is aimed at finding solutions to revise the trend.

The world coffee has reached 160 million bags (of 60kgs each). But Africa produces less than 11 million bags.

President Museveni said the current global system is parasitic and described it as modern slavery since Africans produce raw materials only for other people in the world to add value and get more value.

He said the struggle to reverse this trend is being fought internally and externally, but there is need to sensitise both the foreign players and local bureaucrats that they would also benefit from the transformation.

“How can greed obscure rationality to such an extent? Why can’t people see what is good for all of us? I propose. The global affluent will benefit, everybody will benefit. Down with imperialism, down with parasitism. Long live the win-win strategy,” he said.

The President of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde said traders outside Africa get more financial benefits from the sweat of the producers of coffee and there is need for unity to end the unfairness in the global market.

“We must work together to end this market unfairness together. With just simple value addition, it is possible to increase the benefits of small-scale farmers and enable them to get a fair share of their rewards,” President Zewde said.

She said coffee, despite being one of the most traded commodities and consumed by all people of all cultures and regions around the world, coffee isn’t receiving the proper attention it deserves compared to some less traded commodities. She blamed it on weak bargaining power and lack of strong organisation in Africa.

Kenya Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said while domestic coffee consumption has increased the net import of the same products is surpassing the quantity and quality Africa exports.

“At the same time, Africa is a net import of 12 million bags of coffee, which is value added. Paradoxically, your excellence, Africa exports 11 million bags. Much of it is raw coffee and [we] import more value-added coffee. In the process, the continent loses much in job creation, foreign exchange,” Mr Mudavadi said.

The Ethiopian minister of Agriculture and Chairman of the Inter-Africa Coffee Organisation, Mr Girma Amente (left), exchanges documents with Uganda’s minister of Agriculture Frank Tumwebaze on August 7, 2023. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Dr Girma Amente, the Chairman of the Inter-African Coffee Organisation, said there is need to improve on the infrastructure system and investment in the processing of the coffee if Africa is to grow its domestic consumption.

“For instance, Nigeria with a population of 210 million [people], almost the [size] of Brazil, has a huge untapped market that would serve as the prime consumer of coffee.