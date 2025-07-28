Queries as Akena gets new UPC term

A storm is brewing within the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) after party president Jimmy Akena convened and presided over a delegates’ conference in defiance of a court order halting the same. On Saturday, about 800 UPC delegates participated in a hybrid extra-ordinary delegates conference, held both virtually and physically in Naalya-Kira, Wakiso District, that controversially extended Akena’s term by 12 months.

According to Mr Akena, this move was necessary to prepare the party for the 2026 elections. The conference also suspended Articles 25.2 and 25.3 of the UPC Constitution, which mandate a three-month notice period for constitutional amendments initiated by a member, and a one-month notice if undertaken by the president. In a press statement issued after the meeting, Mr Akena announced that the conference had amended the UPC Constitution to align with Article 105(1) and (2) of Uganda’s national constitution on term limits.

However, the conference took place just a day after the High Court in Kampala issued an injunction stopping it, pending a ruling on Mr Akena’s eligibility to continue as party president. The court order was issued by Justice Joyce Kavuma on July 25, following an application by veteran UPC member Joseph Pinyek Ochieno, who argued that the planned conference would compromise an ongoing leadership dispute. Mr Akena’s decision to go ahead with the meeting has drawn heavy criticism from party members, lawyers, and constitutional experts. Mr Ochieno, the petitioner in the case, accused Akena of acting with impunity. “What happened at the conference is a permanent and complete disregard for the law. My brother Jimmy Akena continues to act with a sense of entitlement. It’s null and void, and we will keep challenging it through legal means,” he said.

In his defence, Mr Akena claimed ignorance of the court injunction. “I was not served with this court order. I only became aware of it afterward. People are clearly trying all sorts of machinations,” he said. Mr Akena also questioned the value his critics bring to the party. “In 2020, I led UPC through nominations and elections that saw 10 MPs elected. We’ve added two more in the by-elections. Where are these people who want to hold the party hostage? What do they contribute?” he asked. He justified the removal of term limits by citing an earlier ruling by Justice Bernard Namanya, which acknowledged that Mr Akena had served two terms ending on August 1. “Given that, the only choice was to return authority to the delegates’ conference—the party’s supreme body,” Akena argued.

However, Constitutional lawyer Jude Byamukama dismissed Akena’s claim of not being served, noting that the party’s lawyer was present in court when the order was issued. “That alone constitutes service. The resolutions of the delegates’ conference are invalid and could be grounds for contempt proceedings,” he said. Lawyer Dennis Adim Enap, a known rival of Mr Akena, said the entire process was illegal. “The notice for the conference was never gazetted as required. That omission alone invalidates the resolutions. The whole exercise was a sham,” he said, adding that they intend to challenge the matter before the Electoral Commission and through legal channels.

THE CONCERNS

UPC member and legal analyst Walubiri added that the constitutional amendments were themselves unlawful. “The UPC Constitution requires at least 30 days’ notice for such amendments, with the proposed changes circulated in advance. There’s no provision allowing suspension of that notice period,” he said.





