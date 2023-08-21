Questions after Rwandan man dies in CMI custody

A Rwandan businessman based in Kampala has died in the custody of Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), triggering diplomatic concerns and questions about the circumstances.

CMI is the investigations arm of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) whose spokesman, Brig Felix Kulayigye, was unavailable to speak on the death, which is now a subject of joint police-army inquiries.

Sources briefed on the matter said operatives reported the death of Fred Kamaliza to police on Saturday evening as a suicide, claiming he jumped to death from the second floor of the CMI headquarters building in Mbuya, a city suburb, during interrogations.

A military source, however, questioned this version on account that interviews of suspect is conducted on the ground floor of the building, and not where the deceased allegedly jumped from.

Known among peers as loaded and flamboyant, operatives from CMI and the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) reportedly picked up Kamaliza, who drove high-end cars with personalised ‘Fred K’ registration plates, mid last week. The particular offence on which he was detained remained a matter of speculation.

There were conflicting mentions of alleged fraud and cybercrime, neither of which this publication could independently verify. Relatives said they were shocked to learn that Kamaliza had, by army’s account, committed suicide.

A vigil was held for him in Kampala last night and the widow, who declined to disclose her name, said plans are underway to repatriate the body of her late husband to Rwanda.

“The problem is that his wallet that has his identity card is still at the embassy,” she said, without specifying which embassy.

Maj Gen James Birungi, the chief of military intelligence, did not answer or return telephone calls we placed to him to clarify the circumstances of Kamaliza’s demise, the charges on which he was held and whether operatives involved with the interrogation had recorded statement.

The UPDF/Defence Deputy Spokesman, Col Deo Akiiki, last night said he wasn’t aware of the case, but would try to establish the details today.