Questions as Cabinet, MPs’ sittings closed for NRM polls

President Museveni, in his capacity as the chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement party (NRM) and Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, have both suspended the cabinet meetings and parliamentary sittings respectively to allow the party members to participate in the forthcoming village elections that start tomorrow. What has been suspended is today’s weekly Cabinet meeting that usually takes place at State House, Entebbe, and is chaired by Mr Museveni, and tomorrow’s Parliament business, under the watchful eye of the Speaker.

President Museveni on Saturday, using his official X account, wrote that he had agreed with the Speaker of Parliament to suspend the House sittings to allow the NRM members to go and participate in the village elections.

“…I am alerting and requesting all the NRM members to go to the village centres in their respective local areas by 10 am on Tuesday the 6th of May, 2025, to do two things: 1. Take part in the baraza that will verify the members of the NRM that have been registered in the NRM registers; 2.

Take part in the elections of the NRM LCI flag-bearer for LCI chairmanship and also elect the village NRM structures,” he said.

He added: “To ensure that the leaders participate, there will be no Cabinet meeting on Monday, the 5th of May, 2025, and I have also agreed with the Rt Hon Speaker, that there will be no Parliamentary sitting on Tuesday, the 6th of May, 2025.” NRM will on Tuesday elect its party flag bearers for the LCI elections across the country as the country gears up for next year’s elections.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, on April 17, adjourned the House Sine Die, meaning the House will be recalled on notice.

Parliament has a very tight timeline on a number of legislations, including the long-awaited electoral reforms, which the government has persistently refused to table ahead of the 2026 general elections. It is not clear how the continued suspension of parliamentary activities to give room for the ruling NRM party will affect the activities of the legislative arm of the government.

However, the move to suspend parliamentary sitting to allow the NRM legislators to go and participate in the party village elections drew sharp criticism from the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, who accused the Executive of using the Parliament as a pawn. He said the Executive, whose power should have been checked by the Parliament, has bulldozed the legislative arm to the point that the Speaker of Parliament is rendered useless.



Mr Ssenyonyi, who is also the spokesperson of the opposition National Unity Platform political party (NUP), said while the President suspends both the Cabinet and Parliament at will to conduct party activities, the Opposition has been caged and is not even allowed to conduct its activities behind the gates.

In recent times, NUP has been stopped from conducting both the countrywide mobilisation drives and addressing press conferences at its party headquarters in Kampala. Several party members are behind bars for being affiliated to the party.

Mr Ssenyonyi called this a double standard, which the ruling NRM party is using the cling to power by suffocating dissenting voices.

“We are in a political season, so the NRM is out there holding their activities. Now they are going to hold their, so called Barazas in all parts of the country. But even to hold a press conference at our offices inside the wall fence, you have seen twice, security deployed, and everyone is chased away, including journalists. And then they are talking about having restored the country to a democratic pattern and so forth. That's the hypocrisy of our politics,” he said.

“So NRM is out there conducting activities because it's election time. But then you'll see, you will go for different activities out of town, police will say no. When we say, okay, now let's hold a press conference at our offices inside the wall fence again, they still say no. So when we say that the space continues to shrink, the things we're talking about, and that's why we must fight now harder than ever before, so that we see that all of this inequality and persecution comes to an end,” he said.

The NRM village elections

The ruling party on Saturday issued guidelines for the conduct of the village elections, after it had on Wednesday last week dispatched the zonal election supervisors to oversee the elections. A statement issued by the party secretariat on Saturday urged all the members to participate in the community baraza and election of the LCI flag bearers.

“We therefore call upon all party leaders at Parliamentary, Local Government Councils and Party structure levels to massively turn up and actively participate in the exercise,” the statement said. President Museveni, on his part, gave the party officials the task of conducting the exercise of electing the LCI party flag bearers within a space of four hours between 10am and 2pm.

“The two activities – register verification and electing LCI NRM flag-bearers and the NRM structures-should strictly take place between 10am and 2pm. The NRM Electoral commission will give you the details. I will personally be in the Rwakitura Village and Maama will be in Ntungamo Ireenga to take part in the verification of our respective NRM, village registers,” he said.

President Museveni said while other members can participate in electing their representatives, as the party chairperson he will play a neutral ruling during the exercise.

“I will, however, not line behind any candidate for election because as chairman of the NRM, I welcome any choice of our members. I cannot and should not, therefore, take sides,” he said.

NUP SURVEiLLANCE

Officials from other political parties are yet to respond to the suspension of both the cabinet and parliamentary sittings to allow the NRM to conduct its internal business. At Kavule, the NUP officials say while the NRM is busy traversing the country, their party is under tight surveillance. Robert Kyagulanyi, the president of NUP, raised alarm on Saturday after new surveillance cameras were planted on telecom masts behind the NUP offices.



