Questions as Seeta High School student is laid to rest

A somber mood settled over Mpalampa Village in Bukomansimbi District as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Kevin Nsamba, a promising young student of Seeta High School in Mukono.

Nsamba tragically lost his life after drowning in the school's swimming pool, leaving behind a community in grief and many unanswered questions.

The burial ceremony began with a requiem Mass led by Rev. Fr. Gerald Lutaaya from Kassebwavu Sub-Parish. During the ceremony, Kevin's relatives expressed deep dissatisfaction with the circumstances surrounding his death.

"We still have many unanswered questions," said Samuel Mukiibi, Kevin's uncle. "We are not convinced by the school's account of events."

Concerns were also raised about the safety measures and management of the school's swimming pool. Kevin's family spoke of their immense sorrow, recalling him as a bright young man with a promising future that was cut short.

Seeta High School was represented at the burial by some teachers and parents. The school's Deputy Head Teacher, Dennis Jemba Lutaaya, described Kevin as an intelligent, kind, and well-behaved student.

"Kevin was a special student. We were actually preparing to celebrate his 18th birthday next week," Jemba said, visibly emotional.

Some parents at Seeta High School urged fellow mourners to keep their faith in God, as life and death are ultimately in His hands.

AIP Dr Moses Byaruhanga, police officer in charge of health services, reassured the family and community that initial investigations showed the school was not at fault.

According to Dr Byaruhanga, Kevin entered the swimming pool without knowing how to swim.

Kevin Nsamba was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Mpalampa, Bukomansimbi District on Wednesday.





