Questions linger about petrol bomb attackers

Questions linger on how the police were unable to arrest suspects who allegedly hurled petrol bombs at vehicles near police stations in view of the recently installed CCTV cameras.

Suspected arsonists allegedly attacked Katwe Police Station, Uganda Registration Services Bureau near Central Police Station Kampala, and a vehicle of the former Jinja Resident District Commissioner, Mr Eric Sakwa, at Nakulabye, Kampala, yesterday evening.

The suspects are said to have used motorcycles to escape.

Katwe and Central police stations have mini monitoring centres manned by officers full time.

They are supposed to alert the security team on the ground as soon as any incident happens.

By press time, police hadn’t arrested any suspect or obtained credible clues on their whereabouts.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said they recovered objects that were used to hurl flammable liquid.

“These exhibits and the CCTV footage will help us in the investigations,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

While launching CCTV camera project in 2018, President Museveni said they would help arrest criminals in real time.

There have been a spate of suspected petrol bomb attacks against government vehicles and police stations since last year, which the security agencies claim are carried out by the supporters of the National Unity Platform.

Police say Sakwa was saved by community members as one of the suspects was about to hurl the second petrol bomb at the car which was left damaged.

However, Opposition have since denied any involvement in the attacks but allege that the incidents are stage managed to act as a pretext to arrest their supporters as well as justifying military deployments.

On Monday, suspected arsonists hurled a petrol bomb at Katwe Police Station at around 7:30pm. Mr Owoyesgyire said officers were not harmed and no property was destroyed.

Another incident happened at Amamu House parking lot 50 metres from Central Police Station on George Street where two vehicles were hurled petrol bombs at. The vehicles were damaged by the fire.

Police said eyewitnesses saw men on a motorcycle hurl an object on the car before fleeing the scene past 9pm. However, George Street is located in an area that is covered by CCTV cameras.

Another incident happened at Nakulabye Township where Mr Sakwa’s official car was attacked with a petrol bomb at around 9pm.

On Thursday, police promised heavy deployment along major metropolitan roads to stop attacks on motorists after two vehicles were hit with petrol bombs at Kireka Township, Kira Municipality.

Four people, including two teenagers, are said to have targeted private cars with petrol bombs at Kireka. Police haven’t yet arrested any suspect.

