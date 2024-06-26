Questions remain one year after Mpondwe school attack

June 16 marked one year since the day suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels based in eastern DR Congo attacked Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Nyabugando II Village, Kasese District.

The assailants killed 45 people, including 38 students, a school guard, and six members of the community.

On the fateful day, the rebels also abducted several students and some community members, with the whereabouts of some remaining unknown to date.

Despite the search efforts by the joint security forces, hopes of rescuing the abducted students and residents continue to fade.

The security forces managed to recover the body of a girl [Amina Rashid], in DRC, a few days after the attack and handed it over to her parents for burial after DNA tests.

A year after the attack on the school, the neighbouring community is still reeling from the brutality meted out by the assailants.

Mr Jackson Tabu Bisogho, a resident of Kabuyiri Cell in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, whose home is located a few metres from the ill-fated school, tells Daily Monitor: “I heard heavy fast-walking footsteps moving around my compound in the middle of the night. I later learnt that these were criminals and their target was innocent students.”

To Ms Getrida Mbambu, another resident, the incident revokes ugly memories of the burnt bodies of students lying motionless in a terrifying state.

“I have since vowed never to eat meat, especially roasted meat. I still cannot believe someone can be heartless enough to murder and burn the body. That picture alone cannot just get off my mind,” Ms Mbambu says.

Rev Moses Kalhibukuthu, the vicar of St John’s Nyabugando Church of Uganda Parish in Lhubiriha Archdeaconry, which neighbours Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School, says they have decided to hold special annual prayers in memory of the innocent souls.

“They were promising future servants of God, and because we don’t know the whereabouts of those who are still missing, this will also be a time to pray for them or for their souls to have a peaceful rest wherever they may be. We culturally believe a spirit that is not buried at its home remains loitering,” Rev Kalhibukuthu says.

Relatives of missing children speak out

Ms Jovial Masika of Nyakaina Cell in Kisinga Town Council, an elder sibling of missing student Juliet Biira Asimawe, says her sister’s abduction has left a big void in their lives.

“I wish we could at least get her body and bury it decently because even our younger cousins, who were close to her, still ask us many questions about where she went and when she will come back. We don’t have answers,” she says.

Ms Juliet Masika, the mother of Surprise Yunasi, who is still missing, asks the government to search for her or trace her body for a decent burial.

“The army promised to search for our children after taking our blood samples for DNA testing, which yielded no results for us. We have never received any response from them. It is my continued request to the government to search for our children,” she says.

Yunasi’s father, Mr Remegio Kule, calls for government compensation for their abducted and murdered children.

Out of the 38 students who were killed, the DNA samples of four failed to match with any parent and the bodies were later buried in a cemetery in Fort Portal City as the government continues carrying out further laboratory tests.

Mr Jocknus Bwambale Duduma, a resident of Nyabugando II cell, says he lost his father, Zakayo Masereka, mother, Felestus Mbayahi, and grandmother, Florence Masika. At the same time, his two brothers Nubian Mumbere and Samson Bagheni were abducted and are still missing.

Mr Julius Mbusa, another resident of Nyabugando, who lost his son, Rosey Muhindo, says his deceased son was reluctant to join the ill-fated school.

Before joining Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School, Muhindo attended Bwera Alliance Secondary School for one week.

Mr Jockim Kamundu, a leader in Nyabugando Village, confirms that six people from their village died in the attack.

“Three others were abducted. We are still demanding answers from the government,” he says.

He calls on the government to tighten security in the area.

“After the attack, night security patrols were conducted everywhere. However, these have since reduced lately. Some porous borders that we suspect the rebels used lack enough deployment,” he says.

When The Monitor visited the area near a stone quarry in Nyabugando II Cell, which Mr Kamundu alleges is an unguarded porous border point, we found two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers stationed there.

However, Mr Kamundu quickly clarifies that the soldiers are there as part of an operation against smuggling.

School management speaks out

The chairperson of Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School management board, Mr Jocus Rubumbuli, says the security forces have since handed over the school to management after several months guarding it.

The school, however, remains closed since the damage necessitated significant renovations before reopening.

“Most of the school properties were burnt, and it is hard to convince parents now to send their children back after such an incident,” Mr Rubumbuli says.

Mr Rubumbuli adds that the school management plans to engage the local political leadership, security forces, and religious leaders to sensitise the community through meetings to reassure parents and the community about the safety and readiness of the school to reopen.

Mr Rubumbuli requests government assistance in funding the renovation of the school buildings, which are now dilapidated, and in replacing other school items that were burnt.

“Our school director was proven innocent on allegations of collaborating with ADF rebels and was released after being detained for about six months at Mubuku prison,” he says.

He mentions that other charges against the director included operating a boarding section without a licence from the Ministry of Education, which he accepted, and chose to pay the fine instead of serving a sentence.

However, during a visit to the school yesterday, some people were found to be residing in the two school structures and there was some maize ready for harvesting in the school garden.

Security at porous border points

Besides the designated border point at Mpondwe between Uganda and the DR Congo, which is heavily guarded, there are several sub-counties in Kasese with porous borders were security personnel have been deployed to prevent attacks.

These sub-counties include Ihandiro, Isango, Karambi, Bwera, and Mpondwe–Lhubiriha Town Council, among others.

Mr Moses Tsutsu, the chairperson of Isango Sub-county, says his area has four porous border points including Isango I, Isango II, Kamukumbi, and Kyempara II. Since the attack, security in these areas has been beefed up.

“After the attack on June 16 last year, we agreed with security forces that all porous border points should have security deployment. Security personnel have also established a detachment in Kamukumbi, carved out of the Rusese detachment, to guard the border,” he says.

What has since changed?

The Kasese deputy Resident District Commissioner, Lt Maate Magwara, who is in- charge of Bukonzo County where the incident took place, says since the attack, there have been many changes in terms of security, including increased deployment, both day and night.

“We increased both foot and motorised patrols along the borders because we don’t want another attack. That is why, after the tourist attack in the Queen Elizabeth National Park [in October last year], we have not registered any attacks in the district,” he says.

He says they are carrying out sensitisation through meetings involving both local leaders and residents, especially those residing near the borders.

“Besides conducting meetings, we established a mechanism to ensure residents in Kasese District can easily contact security agencies for easy communication,” he explains.

Regarding the missing students, Lt Magwara says as of now, security forces still hope that the abducted students, if alive, will be rescued.

However, the actual number of abducted students remains unclear. Lt Magwara says the school had 61 students at the time of the attack, 38 of whom were killed, seven survived, and five were abducted, which totals 50 students. This leaves 11 students unaccounted for. This publication could not independently verify the actual number.