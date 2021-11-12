Quick Response codes to promote wildlife conservation

The executive director Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) Mr James Musinguzi has revealed that Quick Response (QR) codes will promote wildlife conservation through providing educative information about wildlife to people across the country.

“The Education team has developed interactive interpretation materials through QR codes to connect their audience to nature so that they understand, undertake positive actions for conservation of wildlife,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi made the remarks during the celebration of the International Day of Zoo and Aquarium Educators on November 11 in Entebbe.

“With the new normal, through innovation we are trying to leverage on technology and artificial intelligence to enhance learning in the Zoo. Visitors will be able to use their phones to scan the information we give at the zoo thus enhancing learning. The free choice learning that occurs for majority of visitors in zoos and aquariums requires a lot of innovation from educators to convey their messages,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi said the use of QR codes on the interpretation information panels and waste management demonstration units will go a long way in providing wildlife and environment conservation information to visitors.

“As UWEC, we are embracing virtual engagements including online lessons, live stream, and virtual tours among others,” he said.

The education and information manager at UWEC, Mr David Musingo said Thursday’s commemoration aimed at sharing experiences, networking, and showcasing what educators do.

“We want educators in Uganda to speak the same language with all instructors across the world, UWEC is working on a national conservation strategy that will ensure we are at par with other countries conservation educators,” he said.