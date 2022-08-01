Rabbit meat factory to boost market

The establishment of a multi-billion shilling rabbit meat factory in Butebo District is poised to improve access to the market.

Mr John Okia, the executive director of El-Shadai rabbit keeping project, commissioned the factory at the weekend in Namuswata Zone, Petete Town Council, Butebo.

Mr Jacob Mwigo, a farmer, said the availability of a market will prompt many locals to turn to commercial rabbit farming.

“The establishment of the rabbit beef factory will definitely make a fundamental change in the lives of the communities. It will boost people’s income,” Mr Mwigo said.

He said intensive education and sensitisation on rabbit keeping will boost people’s drive to embrace the project.

Another resident, Mr Moses Sisye, from Petete Town Council, said many people had lost interest in rabbit keeping because of lack of a market.

“We also didn’t have enough knowledge about rabbit keeping but with the sensitisation, people will adapt,” Mr Sisye said.

Mr Okia said free rabbits from California would be distributed to registered farmers.

“The primary goal is to focus on improving people’s lives through engaging in viable enterprises like rabbit keeping, which will help towards fighting the high levels of poverty in the communities,” he said.

“We will also construct a free house, provide free feeds, free vaccination to the beneficiary farmers,” he said.

Mr Okia said the factory will process the rabbit meat before exporting it to Australia.

Mr Gift Kizito, the field officer of El-Shadai, said they would buy rabbits from farmers at Shs40,000 each.

“We are hopeful this will promote rabbit rearing on a large scale,” he said.

The deputy director of El-Shadai Rabbit keeping Project Uganda, Mr Julius Mukenye, said the project would cover more than 27 districts.

He said with the growing demand for rabbit meat in various countries, it is pertinent that people take up the venture.

“There is still very little breeding rabbit business but time will come when people will realise the profitability in keeping rabbits,” Mr Mukenye said.

He added that rabbit meat products possess medicinal properties, adding that it also has a higher percentage of digestible protein.