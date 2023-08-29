Radio goes off air as Bobi visits Mbarara

Locals across parts of western Uganda’s Ankole Sub-region, who were expecting to listen to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, were yesterday treated to hot air as a radio he appeared on went off air.

Mr Kyagulanyi was hosted on Endigyito Radio 88.3 fm yesterday in Mbarara City. But shortly after he entered the station at about 11.45 am for a scheduled midday talk show, the signal went off, leaving many expectant listeners puzzled.

“I wanted to listen to Bobi on radio but when I tuned in, there was no sound coming through,” Mr Moses Katusiime, a boda boda rider said.

Mr Katusiime said whoever switched off the radio signal denied them an opportunity to listen to different views, observing that “for us what we want is to allow someone tell us his views then it is upon us to make a decision. But when we are denied a chance to listen to them, we end up making wrong choices”.

Another listener, Mr Joseph Musinguzi, said they were disappointed.

“This is very unfortunate because when one is allowed to talk to us, it would give us a chance to decide which leader to choose. We had started listening to the radio but all of a sudden, it went off,” he said.

The radio manager, Mr Bonny Maridadi, yesterday confirmed reports that while the radio appeared to be on, its signal was actually off air.

“I just got similar reports that the radio was off but at the radio station, we were receiving the signals. Secondly, the online channel was on but I got a number of calls from Kazo and elsewhere that the radio was off,” he said.

Mr Maridadi said they were investigating to find out what caused the black-out in some areas.

The NUP leader, who has suffered similar incidents in the past, with state agents even blocking him from appearing on radio, later told a rally at Global High School that the ruling regime wants to keep people in the dark.

“Museveni never wanted us here because he does not want us to tell you the truth. When I was on radio, they switched it off... because they do not want you to listen to what I am saying but because of your power and the power of God we are here,” he said.

“We know that God is on the side of people who say the truth. Thank you people of Mbarara for being committed and not losing hope. Even during the campaigns, they denied us a chance to come here... Thank you for remaining firm, my in-laws. We are here because of God; the people’s voice is God’s power,” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi said the population is full of fear because of state-inspired intimidation.

“I understand that they instilled fear in us and it will take a lot of time to take that out. I was talking to Raila Odinga (Kenyan opposition leader) and he told me that I should not stop reminding you about your power,” he said.

The former presidential candidate in the violence-marred 2021 campaign, reminded his audience about the regime’s excesses, saying: “You remember in 2020 November 18 and 19, they massacred people [in Kampala]. More than 200 died and Ugandans thought it was done, it is not done”.

But the Mbarara Resident City Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye, said they were not responsible for the black-out.

“You know they create many excuses after not getting what they want. They knew they would create chaos and a lot of noise and fight with police but we gave them their gap and they did what they wanted and left,” he said.

Mr Mwesigye added: “They were saying that I stopped them from using the place where they held their rally but they have used the same place. For us, we never wanted any case in our city to give them free publicity they do not have. If they have not provoked us, we cannot disrupt them because it is a political party. We had the party president who was mobilising his people and we let them do their work.”

The President’s representative in the city observed that “the security did a good job; they gave them security until they finished what they wanted. It has been a very successful day because when you get a visitor and host him very well and he goes home safely, it is a very successful day”.

Earlier in the day, the NUP leader was welcomed by throngs of supporters who lined up the road starting from Biharwe through the city’s Main Street amidst chanting.

After the radio mishap, he proceeded to Markhan Singh Street to open a party branch office, and then to the rally. Police was seen only guiding traffic and mingling with the gathered crowds unlike what usually happens elsewhere where they disperse people.

UCC UNAWARE

Last evening, the Uganda Communications Commission, the body which regulates broadcasting in Uganda, said it was not aware of any signal interference in the west.

The Director for Corporate Affairs, Mr Fred Otunnu, said he was hearing of a switching off for the first time from this reporter.