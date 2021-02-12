Radio presenter allegedly hacked to death by girlfriend

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Police in Bushenyi District are investigating circumstances under which a presenter at a local radio station was stabbed to death by his girlfriend.

Police have identified the deceased as Allan Mandela, 26, also known as Sports King Mateeka who has been a sports commentator at Hunter Radio based in Rwentuha Town Council, Igara East in Bushenyi District.

The Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, confirmed the incident stating that the suspect has been arrested.

The deceased was found Friday morning at about 5am in a pool of blood in his room that is just behind his workplace in Rwentuha town council. His body was taken to Bushenyi Health Center IV for postmortem.

“We have the suspect in our custody, we arrested her from the scene (in the deceased house) where she had locked herself,” said Mr Tumusiime.

Mr Tumusiime said the suspect has been a longtime lover to the deceased as the two had separated but later reunited.

Mr Rogers Akandwanaho, the station manager Hunter FM said the two have been in a relationship for almost two and half years and had separated but was not aware of their reunion.

“I had stopped them from bringing girls in their rooms around the workplace and how the suspect came in last night I don’t know. We only had noise in the morning, she tried to escape but my staff stopped her and she locked herself inside and called police that came and arrested her,” he said.