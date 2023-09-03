Railway to decongest Kampala’s road traffic

Specialised rail cars carrying aggregate stones, concrete sleeper panels and heavy rail tracks running parallel to Kireka-Bweyogerere ring road welcome you to this area.

As the machines deliver the material, men bolting and aligning the heavy sleepers, estimated to weigh 500kgs, go about their work as excavators and compactors continue opening ground for the relay track.

This status quo was maintained on Friday as President Museveni commissioned a multi-million shillings concrete sleepers manufacturing plant owned by Imathia Construction Uganda in Lugazi, some 35 miles along the Jinja-Kampala Highway.

Mr Museveni lauded Imathia Construction for investing in the plant, saying it will contribute to the country’s development agenda of building an economy that is integrated, independent and self-sustaining.

“If you remember right from the beginning, point number five of the NRM programme, which we wrote long ago, we advised Ugandans and Africans in general to build an economy which is integrated, independent and self-sustaining,” the President said, adding, “This is part of the problem in Africa today; when you hear of all these endless crises in Africa, it is because of failing to get that point.”

He proceeded to ask a rhetoric question, “Now, if they are all not made here what does it mean? It means that you must buy them from outside and if you buy them from outside, transport alone is too high, what will happen?”

Traffic blues

Mr Museveni’s comments come at a time when experts, private sector players, donors and critics, believe an efficient rail system can breathe life into the country’s anaemic economic agenda. Specifically, experts believe that Kampala and surrounding districts need to be freed from the woes occasioned by motorised traffic on the northern corridor.

The woes have worsened at a time Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) suspended passenger operation on Kampala-Mukono route to allow the rehabilitation of the line. It is a common sight nowadays to find long queues of passengers waiting mostly at bus stops in Kampala and its suburbs. This is largely due to the few taxis that pick and drop passengers at waiting terminals.

With the traffic gridlock, the public passenger vehicle operators are reporting fewer trips, high operating costs, and reduced offering of town services.

“On the Kampala-Malaba route, I used to make two routes, but nowadays it’s only one route,” Mr Ronald Musoke, a driver on that route, told Sunday Monitor.

The operational expenses have also increased, reducing the industrial earnings. Mr Musoke has to use part of his salary to meet the daily revenue he consented to with the taxi owner.

Hard bargains

And with Toyota Hiace minivans, commonly known as drones, currently the most common types of taxis plying Uganda’s long routes, drivers say they must keep their engines on, a measure that protects the lifespan of the injector pumps. Replacing a drone’s injector pump costs anywhere between Shs2 million to Shs2.5 million, the drivers say. Protecting the injector pumps comes at the cost of an additional five litres of fuel.

Cross-border traders in Uganda are the most hit.

As a frequent user of the northern corridor, Uganda’s export and import route, Mr Jemba Kanakulya Mulondo, a director at Continental Shipping and Logistics Company, says traffic gridlock starts from Lugazi to Kampala, which reduced the trucks’ turnaround time. Typically, he says trucks spend on average seven hours on this 46.2km stretch, instead of the one hour and 40 minutes.

As a result of such gridlock, Uganda importers are charged an additional Shs744,142 ($200) for each day containers spend in Uganda, which money is paid to foreign companies.

“This reduces Uganda’s competitiveness in attracting investors,” Mr Mulondo told Sunday Monitor in an interview, adding that the unending gridlock ultimately has negative ripple effects on the Ugandan economy.

A 2017 World Bank study vindicates Mr Mulondo. The study noted that Uganda was losing $800 million in gross domestic product, which translates to 24,000 person-hours lost in Kampala alone.

For Mr Issa Ssekito, who speaks for Kampala City Traders Association (Kacita), the abiding gridlock reduces the quality of life for Ugandans and takes a toll on their productivity. In order to avoid traffic jams, many people travel at night, meaning they sleep less.

“Congestion also leads to a decline in productivity,” the Kacita spokesperson said.

Why the gridlock?

The stalling of the Jinja-Kampala Express Highway, which has been on the cards of the government for years, has largely contributed to traffic gridlock. Besides, motorists blame the narrow and often pothole-ridden roads for contributing to the mess.

In Kampala, the Kampala Flyover project at Queen’s way, Nsambya Junction, and part of Mukwano Road that started three years ago has not been completed. It was hoped that, on completion, motorists would spend less than 30 minutes on the various routes connected to the flyover. The stalling in works means that some days motorists are condemned to waiting for a little over two hours.

Ray of hope

Management of the overhaul of this critical line could see 8,000 people in Kampala board passengers, a 50 per cent increase from an average ridership of 4,000 daily. The URC’s target is to double the ridership to 8,000, Mr Stephen Wakasenza chief commercial officer told Sunday Monitor in an interview.

“We plan to have a car park with a capacity of 300 cars at Kyetume in Mukono railway station,” he revealed.

Imathia Construction Uganda officially commenced the refurbishment of the section of the railway to Namanve this year. This, the company says, is part of the larger Kampala-Malaba line.

According to Imathia, the works will consist of the replacement of the track skeleton, providing new concrete sleepers, new rails as well as the supply of the necessary ballast.

“This revamping of the line is intended to make a difference in the performance of the Corporation, fostering the railway network and industry in Uganda,” Imathia explains.

Use of concrete

The Uganda Railways Corporation (URC) chose concrete on grounds because it is more stable, cannot be vandalised, and can improve the capacity of the line to carry more load moreover at increased speeds.