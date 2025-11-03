Rain turns downtown Kampala into a nightmare for city traders

The basement of Pentagon City Plaza on Allen Road in downtown Kampala was finally neat around 9pm on Saturday, about 33 hours since the police launched the emergency mission to rescue city buildings from floods that resulted from the torrential rains early Friday morning. By 9am on Saturday, nearly 24 hours into the rescue mission, tonnes of merchandise worth billions of shillings were still buried in floods in the basements of six buildings along Nakivubo and Allen roads. And when it drizzled that morning, it felt like doom looming again. Downtown Kampala is prone to floods, but this time, the magnitude was unprecedented.

As usual, Qualicel Bus Terminal suffered, but its neighbours faced it roughly. Just opposite, French and Totala, conjoined and identical plazas, had their basements covered in floods just like Pentagon, Capital Centre, and Nana Centre on Allen Road. Jesco Plaza, opposite the New Taxi Park on Namirembe Road, and parts of Ham Shopping Mall weren’t spared. Witnesses, victims, and rescuers pointed the finger at the construction works above the Nakivubo Channel, Kampala’s main drainage conduit. The project, funded by businessman Hamis Kiggundu, aka Ham, has already covered the channel with volumes of concrete, which many say denies the rainwater entry into the channel.

The already messy streets became messier. Allen Road is usually narrow, dirty, congested, and potholed. Now, as heaps of debris dotted its nearly 400-meter length, a pigsty looked neater. Garbage-collecting trucks are loaded in turns. Mr Achileo Lwebuga, a supervisor at 7 Hills, a cleaning company, said he has never dealt with as many volumes of trash. By Sunday morning, Totala’s veranda was under reconstruction. Floods had dug valleys through its pavers.

Rescue mission

By Saturday morning, four KCCA sewerage trucks, another from National Water and Sewerage Corporation and two large red-flow drainage rescue vehicles, donated by Japan to the Uganda Police in March, led the joint rescue mission. Interviewing a police officer was a wild goose chase. For more than an hour, one referred me to another and another to another. But finally, I talked to Mr Alyasi Wakadala, from the Police’s Fire and Rescue department. With a commanding gait, he tucked his lean frame in a black polo shirt, tight blue jeans, and high-grade yellow/black gumboots. He planted his walkie-talkie on his belt. On Friday, the water in the basements of French and Totala plazas nearly kissed the first floor.

But after nearly 24 hours of tireless work, Mr Wakadala’s team had reduced the waters to beneath-the-knee level. The vendors weren’t just looking on. They hired a pump for Shs300,000 to supplement the police’s efforts. As he led his brigade to Pentagon Plaza, a few blocks away, Mr Wakadala hoped for the same cooperation from the vendors. I tested the water. It was one stair above the ground floor. But more was coming from elsewhere in this vast basement. While KCCA’s sewerage trucks sucked the water and drove away to empty their tanks—a slower process—the police’s large-flow drainage rescue vehicles were swifter.

Using high-capacity pumps, they sucked large volumes of water through large hoses and instantly released it into the road before it flowed into the drainage system. “The traders have been cooperative. The major challenge, though, is too much debris in the water, which slows our work. That’s why we mounted these strainers on the hoses to sieve out the dirt,” said Mr Wakadala, who had last been in an urban flood operation at Nalukolongo Industrial Area about thRee years ago. Meanwhile, the Pentagon traders created a chain of about seven. Scooping the water from the basement, passing the plastic bucket to one another until the last one who poured it on the streets.

Raw emotion

This gentleman had been friendly as the rescue team went about its job in the Totala basement. He deals in children’s wear. But he couldn’t tell the extent of his losses before accessing his shop. About two hours later, the area around the plaza’s main entrance was cordoned off against human traffic and scavengers. I sought permission to take photos of the soiled stuff lying on the floors: baby blankets, bedsheets and clothes, among others. To convince the young men manning the area, I said: “I have been here a while ago and I talked to him,” pointing to the man.”

Alas, I had touched a raw nerve! “That he’s a journalist…” a young man pleaded on my behalf. “Don’t bother me. Media? What do I gain? I’m nursing my losses. Go to Ham, all journalists go there,” the man ranted . Perhaps he was right. For the nearly five hours I trod the streets and basements, I saw no other journalist. Seconds later, the irate man was shouting at a random young man, “Prove to the police that you’re a journalist. Show your ID.” The young man was perplexed. Just a bystander. He didn’t know where the journalist tag had come from. The poor vendor had lost his mind!

Going nowhere

In Nana’s basement, four young men tirelessly mopped the waterlogged floor, gathering the dirt: paper, plastic, mud, etc., put it on hard polythene, climbed the steep staircase, and dumped it on the street. They weren’t vendors or volunteers. They were hired by the vendors. “We are almost on our own,” said Mr Sunday Lubuulwa, amid hours unpacking ladies’ shoes from polythene and nylon packs. Alongside his media-shy wife, he cleans the shoes, hangs them on the wooden shelves of their lock-up shop, or rests them on the plastic carpet. There’s no faster drying technique. “None of our leaders has come to see what we’re suffering. The police rescue team also reached here at 5 pm Friday, yet the floods started before dawn,” he said.

Mr Nelson Makumbi, a vendor at Pentagon, told me that Mr Thadius Kitandwe, the Kampala City Traders Association chairperson, wrote to KCCA to halt Ham’s project. But Mr Makumbi’s hopes are slim. “They [KCCA, government] are the ones who take bribes and look the other way when people construct buildings without plans,” Mr Makumbi said, his voice soaked in sorrow, his stock of sandals locked in floods. “Until that stops, we can’t avoid such disasters,” he added. But why not move shop? Two vendors in different buildings who deal in garments and beddings were considering it. But on most buildings, I learnt, shoe dealers, for example, are confined to the basement. “And we are a group.





If we are to move, the entire floor has to move,” Mr Lubuulwa’s wife said. “It’s that hard. We shall persevere and hopefully, all will be well,” Mr Lubuulwa said. “For the 10 years I have been here, it’s the first time floods have attacked us. And it’s because of the construction on the channel,” he added. Original Shauriyako Plaza, a few blocks from Nana, survived the tragedy despite being at the same altitude. A woman selling machinery and spare parts also ruled out relocating. “Do you know something as tricky as moving a shop? Where should we go? Nansana? Because everyone knows that Shauriyako is the place for spare parts. Relocating means losing clients,” she said.

We might end up reverting to street vending, “games we thought we had overcome,” Mr Makumbi said. But that also fits some businesses. Only a few feet separated the rescue vehicles on Nakivubo Road and Ham’s excavators and concrete mixers in action. It seems nothing or no one can stand in Ham’s way.

“The LC1 chairman called him [Ham] yesterday and he said ‘I’m not the one who caused the rain,” the woman selling spare parts said.

“So, what do we do?” a slim man, likely in his 50s, in a red Liverpool jersey, added. The two said Shauriyako only survived the floods because Ham’s constructors dug water inlets into the channel in the section opposite Shauriyako. “So the rainwater easily entered the channel, unlike elsewhere.” We, however, could not verify this. “We can’t say we are safe. We shall know after the construction.





Because seriously, no one will stop that project,” the woman added. Afraid the disaster might strike again, Wakadala, the rescue expert, advised vendors to raise their stuff on taller pallets to mitigate the damage because janitors and security guards only access the corridors and cannot do much in case the floods raid at night. Yet Mr Lubuulwa thinks it is even safer that the floods happened at night when people were home.

“Had we been around, maybe we would have lost lives too as people scramble to save their merchandise.”

Mr Wakadala also urged KCCA’s physical planners to ensure that buildings have drainage conduits. In the French Plaza basement, still waterlogged, men and women stood for hours unpacking drenched clothes, mostly children’s wear, wringing them and dumping them into giant blue polythene bags.

Likewise, at Nana and Qualicell, where vendors loaded lorries with pants, shirts, jerseys, still packed in polythene, for washing. “Let’s try. If they get better, it’s good. If they don’t, God knows. That’s business,” a woman likely in her advanced 50s, said. But quality matters. One vendor hurled a bunch of red fake leather jackets into the street. The entire red coating was peeling off, revealing the inner white skin. A street hustler cut off all the zippers to pick the sliders. Others rummaged through the debris for handbags and shoes. In this political season, raising Bobi Wine’s posters, while playing his music, is a gig downtown. Sympathisers tip the boys with money. Saturday morning, a boy entered Nana Centre, his body covered in Lewis Rubongoya’s posters. Looked around. No penny. He left.

It wasn’t all gloom, though. Near the defunct Kisekka Market, where Ham’s project has reached so far, people wore white labelled polo shirts. Music played. A half-bleached woman, seemingly below 40, her curvy frame packed in tight blue jeans, announced: “It’s Agnes’ Introduction Launch,” just like the white polo shirts advertised. Often, she interrupted the music on the loudspeaker, repeating the announcement, as she moved towards the flood-hit zone.

There was also some talk of the Masaza Cup final, though the eventual turnout at Ham’s stadium was unprecedentedly poor. Any connection to the traders’ tragedy? God knows.

Uncertain future

It was 12:03, over an hour after the draining mission started at Pentagon Plaza, but the water levels were still the same—a stair above the ground floor. The work had stalled. Buckets sat idle. Vendors looked on, tired. Rescuers and their vehicles are gone.

“They said they went to refuel,” someone told me. The pump the vendors had hired was so weak that one frustratingly joked, “It’s as if someone is peeing.” Finally, the buckets were up again, and the water had to go, by all means.





All rescue vehicles were gone, except the NWSC tanker, which had finished draining the Totala basement. But the water was still there, below the knee level. Some mattresses were soaked, others were safe under polythene. Men trode the dark basements, with phone lights on, searching for whatever. Women sat on wooden stools, seeking solace in their smartphones. At 1:33 pm, the sun still hiding, the rescue vehicles were neither at their station near the Clock Tower nor back in action. The vendors kept guessing, waiting, hoping—a combination that could become a habit amid these uncertain times. Because the November rains have just began.



