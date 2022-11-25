Rain wreaks havoc in Mbarara

Mbarara residents have expressed concern over the looming food shortage because of the damage to crops. Mr Venansi Munanukye, the Speaker of Mbarara District, said: “I was affected by the flood because I am a resident of Kibingo. I had about 2.5 acres of banana plantation, two acres of coffee, and two fish ponds, which were all swept away last evening.” Mr Munanukye said the flood water left a 2.5km trail of destruction from Mountain Kibingo to the lowlands of Rubindi Town Council where it settled.

“Unfortunately the sub-county or district cannot manage to mitigate this loss. We call upon the government, especially the Office of the Prime Minister to come to our rescue. We need short-term remedies such as seeds to plant to save people from hunger,” he said.

Ms Merabu Munanukye, 63, a resident of Kibingo Village, said: “We have lived here and it has never flooded like this. We have lost food and we are scared of hunger.”

The chairperson of Mbarara District, Mr Didas Tabaro, said they are going to assess the damage and send a report to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

“The locals should think of relocating because the hills are not safe for life. We are lucky that we did not lose anybody. The programme to relocate these people should be on our agenda,” he said.



“The reservoir tank for the Kibingo Gravity Water Scheme was destroyed and we are now restoring it,” he added.

The Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Rodgers Mbabazi, said the district will force people living in the swampy areas of Rubindi Town Council to vacate.

“We are encouraging people to embrace tree planting in hills to reduce the pressure of water. People must also respect the wetlands,” he said.

Mr Jeconious Musingwire, the western regional manager for National Environment Management Authority, said the residents are paying the cost of encroaching on the ecosystem.

“The floods are a result of poor land practices. We advise the people to leave wetlands and respect nature,” he said.