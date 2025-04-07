Rains accelerate collapse of Fort Portal-Bundibugyo Road

The Fort Portal-Bundibugyo-Lamia Road faces an unprecedented threat as a landslide-induced sinkhole near Mutukula Cell by B2K Petrol Station in Bundibugyo Town Council continues to widen. The perilous condition of this key transport road has sparked grave concerns among local authorities and residents alike.

The residents complain that nothing has been done and yet they notified local authorities that a section of the road has been sinking since 2022. Residents said the hole has widened over the years and there are fears that communities could be cut off if nothing is done to salvage the road. District Engineer Robert Muhindo sounded the alarm, warning that the ongoing rainy season, which has started being experienced in the district, could exacerbate the road’s instability, potentially leading to its collapse. “We are in dire need of immediate intervention. The rains aggravate the situation, making it increasingly hazardous,” Mr Muhindo stressed last week.





Despite a geological survey commissioned by the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), now under the Ministry of Works and Transport, to ascertain the cause of the sinking, findings are yet to be shared with local leaders. Mr Muhindo has urged the Ministry of Works to assess the road’s safety and consider imposing restrictions on heavy vehicles to mitigate risks. “The current state poses a direct threat to lives. The ministry of Works must promptly inform the public about the road’s safety status. The visible cracks and unsettling vibrations from heavy vehicles like buses and Sino trucks are ominous signs. Without intervention within the next three weeks, we could face a disaster,” he emphasised.





Mr Herbert Kyarisima, formerly Unra’s road maintenance engineer, attributed delayed repairs to administrative transitions but assured locals that procurement for a contractor was underway. “Despite challenges, we anticipate significant progress in the coming weeks,” Mr Kyarisima said. However, Mr Acrobat Moses Kiiza, the Member of Parliament for Bughendera County, highlighted budgetary constraints as a major impediment to timely repairs. “While consultancy work has been completed and a contractor identified, financial limitations exacerbated by Unra’s restructuring have stalled critical repairs,” Mr Kiiza lamented.





Several road users told this publication that the looming collapse of sections on Fort Portal-Bundibugyo-Lamia Road poses a grave threat to residents and transport operators. Taxi driver Bosco Nkayarwa said the alternative, Ntandi-Kikyo Road, is already impassable due to landslides . “If this road fails, travel between Bundibugyo and Fort Portal will become nearly impossible. The alternative routes are equally treacherous,” he lamented.





Key concerns.

Background

Residents said a section of the road started sinking in September 2022 while cracks have been developing in nearby areas, destroying more than 40 houses so far.

For instance, in Kirumya Sub-county, houses are crumbling after expansion of cracks, as concerns mount over imminent danger as the soil saturates with the onset of March rains.

Last month, landslides hit parts of the district, destroying houses and gardens.The most hit areas included Katumba, Bubukwanga, Bundiwerume, Busigha villages, and Bundimulombi Town Council.