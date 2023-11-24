Rains pound, leave roads impassable

The Works ministry has cautioned districts not to utilise the Shs1 billion disbursed for road maintenance during the heavy rains.

Heavy rains are ravaging most communities across the country with crops, houses, and many road infrastructures washed away.

The public has also been advised to exercise caution while approaching flooded sections of roads and bridges.

When Daily Monitor visited the lower parts of Butaleja District on Wednesday, farmers stood near their flooded gardens in shock. All the food crops were submerged in water.

Motorists pack lorry trucks on the road after a downpour in Nyagak Hill, Nebbi District, on Tuesday. Photo/Patrick Okaba

Mr Miya Boola, chairperson of Naweyo Sub-county, appealed to the government to support the affected families.

“It rained for about eight hours and flooded everywhere, including schools, homesteads, gardens, and roads,” Mr Boola said.

In Jinja City, several areas have been affected in recent days by downpours. For example, Walukuba Road in Jinja South Division Jinja City, which is dotted with several industries leading to the Masese Landing Site is impassable.

Locals maneuver through Ambercourt-Budondo-Kamuli road. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

A similar environment is experienced on Ambercourt-Budondo-Kamuli Road, including Eden Road where some of the factories and warehouses have been rendered inaccessible.

In Ngora and Palisa districts, locals who use the Ngora/Pallisa road have bitterly complained about the continued sorry state of the road.

Mr Sam Okello, a resident of Kodike Village, in Ngora, said the road has been impassable for the last six years.

Mr Mike Odongo, chairperson for Ngora, said the main bridge on the same road which will be connecting Ngora to Pallisa district is being worked on.

“The issue of roads remain a big challenge because of limited road equipment and funds,’’ he said.

In Western Uganda, several roads have been ravaged by the heavy rains.

Mr Emma Natamba, a resident of Kakoba Muyenga in Mbarara District and a boda boda cyclist, said: “These days, we are inconvenienced by bad roads. We have failed to cross some of the roads with passengers aboard.”

Locals of Kodike Village, Kobuiin Sub-county, Ngora District, wade through Aleles Road last weekend. PHOTO/SIMON PETER EMWAMU

“We are trying as leaders of Bushenyi District to engage Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) Mbarara offices to ensure that the roads are worked on. Not only taxi people are suffering, but all road users,’’ Mr Robert Atuhairwe, the Bushenyi Resident District Commissioner, said.

In West Nile, the Woman MP for Terego District, Ms Rose Obiga, said the bad roads were affecting economic development and causing accidents.

Motorists wade through a flooded Kamdini-Teboke road in Oyam District last week. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

“We need to work on our roads for the economic benefits of our people and increase the revenue base. We cannot continue to have these kinds of roads,” Ms Obiga said.

In Koboko District, Mr Sam Awezi, a resident of Wasio Cell in Oraba Town Council, said: “We have embarked on working on roads communally because of the high rates of accidents on Koboko-Saliamusala road. The government has failed to work on the road for a long period.”