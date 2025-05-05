Rajiv dreamt big

Rajiv Ruparelia, who perished in a fatal car crash on the Kajansi-Munyonyo expressway on Saturday, became arguably Uganda’s youngest bar owner after opening Sway Club, opposite Post Office on Kampala Road.

He was then believed to be just 17 years old. Fully air-conditioned, amazing sound, two fully stocked bars, foam machines, great DJs, exclusive VIP area, 400 capacity, all-night kitchen, comfortable seating, and six plasma screens was the description of the hangout that stood on the second floor of the now Kampala Boulevard building on Kampala Road.

From the moment the hangout opened its doors to the general public, it was the go-to club for celebrities, young corporates, and artistes. The nightclub rose during the time Club Silk, Ange Noir, and Club Rouge reigned supreme, but the marketing strategy, affordable prices, and customer care at Club Sway gave the rest of the nightclubs a run for their money.

On a random Saturday night, Club Silk owner Elvis Ssekyanzi drove his car to Kampala Road, and parked at the Post Office, all in the name of checking out a new hangout that many seemed to be frequenting. This was after flyers of Club Sway were splashed on cars parked in front of Club Silk. Club Slay is mostly remembered for having hosted Kevin Lyttle and Akon’s Meet and Greet parties and then holding some of the best theme parties that other clubs copied and still use up to now.

Theme nights like Doctors and Nurses, Campus Night, Rock Night, UTAKE Night, which saw artistes like Kenya’s Redsan perform, and Variety Night, among others, made Club Sway more than a night spot. It became home to several celebrities. This investment was Rajiv ’s breakthrough on Kampala’s social scene, and sources who worked closely with him said “he had big dreams for the entertainment business in Uganda”.

Back then, he dreamt about being the biggest promoter in East Africa. Unfortunately, his father gave him bigger responsibilities in his vast business empire, and his dreams must have changed. “But Club Sway played its part; it employed us and gave many people business, it was a unique party spot that offered amazing experiences, and Rajiv was always at the centre of every plan,” said Mr Darius Mugisha, Club Sway’s first marketing manager. “He loved Uganda, and he wished to see his peers get better with him.

God rest his soul. We shall miss him,” he added. Mr Isaac Lwanga, alias Mc Isaac, says Rajiv was a gentleman and generous. His generosity also saw him giving scholarships at Kampala Parents School to two of Uganda’s burgeoning musicians in Freshkid, real name Patrick Sentongo, and Faith Nanyanzi alias Felista di Superstar.



