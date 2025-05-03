Rajiv Ruparelia to be cremated Tuesday - family

The Ruparelia family has announced that Rajiv Ruparelia, the only son of Ugandan business tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, will be cremated on Tuesday afternoon following his tragic death in a car crash on Saturday.

A formal funeral program released on Saturday confirmed that the cremation will take place at the Hindu crematorium in Lugogo at 2:30pm on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

“It is with a deep and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our son Rajiv Ruparelia early this morning,” the statement read. “The family asks that their privacy be respected during this tough and trying time.”

Rajiv, 35, died in the early hours of Saturday morning after his high-performance Nissan GTR collided with temporary concrete barriers along the Kajjansi–Munyonyo Road, just hours before he was scheduled to serve as a groomsman at a high-profile wedding in Kampala. The car overturned and burst into flames, killing him on the spot.

He was returning to Kampala after a brief stay in London and had been en route to join the wedding convoy for his close friend, Jonathan Bahizi Buteera, son of former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera.

The accident has triggered a wave of grief and outrage online, with many questioning the safety of road infrastructure and the lack of proper signage around ongoing construction sites. By Sunday evening, no formal statement had been issued by Uganda’s road or Works authorities.

Rajiv was widely regarded as the heir to the Ruparelia Group empire, a multi-sector conglomerate with major interests in real estate, finance, education, and hospitality. He is survived by a young daughter.

A vigil is being held at the family home in Kololo, Kampala, until the day of the cremation, according to family.