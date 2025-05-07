Rajiv’s final journey through the city to cremation

At around 11:20am, a Uganda Funeral Services hearse carrying the remains of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, accompanied by a convey of vehicles arrived at his father Sudhir Ruparelia’s palatial Kololo residence, marking the beginning of his final journey.

Friends of Rajiv Ruparelia ride motorcycles to the cremation ceremony. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

The body made a two-hour stopover at the Kololo home before heading to the Hindu cremation site in Lugogo, a few kilometres away. The atmosphere was sombre as mourners, mostly young people, sports lovers, and friends of the deceased, gathered to pay their last respects.

The remains of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, accompanied by his father Sudhir Ruparelia. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Many posed for photos beside the hearse in a quiet tribute to the man they admired. At around 1:30pm, the hearse pulled out of the residence. Sudhir Ruparelia sat in the co-driver’s seat, clutching a container emitting white smoke, visibly emotional. His wife, Jyotsna Ruparelia, sat in the rear seat.

The body of the late Rajiv Ruparelia is escorted by friends, family, and members of the Indian community in Uganda to the cremation ceremony at the Hindu Cremation Centre in Lugogo, Kampala on May 6, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

Before departure, an unidentified man scattered fresh flower petals over the hearse and on the road. Outside the gate, two of Rajiv’s rally cars stood parked—one with the personalised number plate “Big Mama”, the other bearing the names “Rajiv” and “E. Olinga B+”—a nod to his love for motorsport.

The procession The procession, joined by private vehicles and bikers, moved slowly through Kira Road, Mulago Roundabout, Nakasero, and onto the bustling Kampala Road, then Jinja Road.

The cortège of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

A swarm of boda boda riders flanked the convoy as it passed key Ruparelia Group landmarks such as Crane Chambers, Boulevard Plaza, and Victoria University.

At Wampewo Roundabout, the procession made a brief stop at Speke Apartments, one of Rajiv’s signature real estate projects. There, a group of Subaru drivers joined the motorcade for the final stretch.

The body of the late Rajiv Ruparelia is escorted by friends, family, and members of the Indian community in Uganda to the cremation ceremony at the Hindu Cremation Centre in Lugogo, Kampala on May 6, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREY MUTUMBA

At the crematorium gate in Lugogo, young men in white T-shirts solemnly lifted the casket from the hearse, placing it at a designated area for mourners to say their final goodbyes. Along the route, business ground to a halt as city dwellers stepped out to witness the unusual procession.

Curious onlookers stood silently as the cortege passed, a quiet citywide tribute to the young entrepreneur whose sudden death has shaken many.