Rakai authorities move to end violation of child rights

Authorities in Rakai District have announced plans to toughen measures to reduce the violation of children's rights in the area after realizing a bigger population was falling prey.

While commemorating the Day of the African Child, officials from the department of Community services in the central Uganda district said that many youngsters in the area are not enjoying their child rights.

Rakai District Probation and Social Welfare Officer Joseph Ssendagi expressed concern over rampant child marriages, trafficking, abuse, and bridal kidnaps in addition to defilement.

"All these are done in violation of children's rights which retards their education hence ruining their future," he observed.

Under the theme "protecting and promoting children's rights in the digital era," teachers and parents were on July 20 urged to use the available digital platforms to promote children's rights and also report violators.

"Through radios, televisions, newspapers and our cellphones, we can reduce these vices in our areas," Rakai District Community Development Officer (DCDO) Godfrey Kimbugwe said at the Thursday event.

Kimbugwe also urged police and other responsible authorities like the judiciary to act in line with their mandate when handling offenders of child rights.

"It's really absurd that we have watched many culprits walk freely in our communities even when we have concrete evidence to pin them after doing an offence," he said.

He decried the facts that offenders are at times given police bonds and court bails, leading them to repeating similar crimes before being subject to punishments.

Meantime, Kimbugwe hailed journalists and other implementing partners like World Vision and Rakai Health Sciences Programme (RHSP) who have put in efforts in following up child related cases to an extent of providing counselling services.

"Journalists, World Vision and other organisations have so much helped in amplifying our voices when it comes to protecting child rights. We therefore urge them to keep up the spirit," he remarked.

About the Day of African Child

The Day of the African Child is annually marked on June 16 to honors the students who were massacred in 1976 in South Africa for protesting against education injustices and inequality in the apartheid regime.

It was designated as Day of the African Child in 1991 by the African Union and every year events are organised to promote children's rights.