Rakai Deputy RDC ordered to vacate office over misconduct

The Rakai Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Kambugu Ssenyonga, has been ordered to hand over office over allegations of mismanagement of office.

In a letter dated June 12, 2023, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajj Yunus Kakande, said his office had decided to recall Mr Kambugu from Rakai District to the Office of the President following a serious allegation leveled against him.

“Management has decided to recall you to the Office of the President headquarters, pending disciplinary action,” the letter reads in part.

“Please handover the Office to the Resident District Commissioner Rakai [Ms Sarah Kiyimba] in accordance with Section F-d of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021) Edition and report to headquarters with immediate effect. This should be done in any case not later than June 16, 2023,” the letter states.

In a telephone interview on Thursday, Hajj Kakande declined to disclose why Mr Kambugu is going to be subjected to disciplinary action.

“The allegations are going to be thoroughly investigated and if he (Kambugu) is found to be innocent, he will be redeployed, but if turns out to be true, we shall take necessary disciplinary action,” he noted.

A reliable source in Rakai has intimated to this publication that Mr Kambugu’s withdraw from duty could have been triggered by three factors including; his strained working relationship with his boss Ms Kiyimba, his leadership of Kooki Cultural institution and failure to handle land matters as ordered by President Museveni.

Mr Kambugu has on several occasions been accused by the Kooki cultural leadership led by Kamuswaga Apollo Sansa Kabumbuli II of undermining the institution, saying it is a mere county within Buganda Kingdom, which the latter refutes, insisting Kooki is an independent cultural institution.

On Thursday, Mr Kambugu declined to speak about his suspension, saying he was attending “an important meeting”.

Mr Kambugu was first appointed Deputy RDC Lwengo District on March 24, 2022 before being transferred to Rakai .This came after he defected from the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) where he was serving as the party spokesperson for Masaka City .



