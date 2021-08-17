Rakai police probe murder of 24-year-old woman

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

Police in Rakai District have launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of Prossy Nassango, 24, a resident of Kammengo village in Lwanda Sub County.

Mr Charles Muliira, the area LCIII chairperson told Daily Monitor that reports from residents indicated that Nassango was called by her boyfriend to his place where they reportedly got disagreements before pushing her to the wall. As a result, Nassango’s skull got damaged and died on spot.

Mr Charles Mubiru, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) said police have already launched the manhunt for Nassango’s boyfriend.

“If there are residents who confirm that the suspect called the deceased before they met her dead body, then security has to be keen and look for him,” he said.

Mr Muliira said Lwanda town needs special attention most especially in sensitizing the residents against taking other people’s lives for granted.

Other murder cases

Advertisement

Rakai district has had other murder cases which have worried the authorities hence calling for strictness among security officers.

In June 2021, Joseph Kiggundu, a bodaboda rider in Ddwaniro Sub County beheaded his wife, Ms Rose Nampijja before committing suicide.

Lawrence Muhumuza, a resident of Nkongoota village in Kasankala Sub County was also killed by a Policeman attached to Kateretere police station as he dispersed an angry mob.

Two people in Kayunga village, Kibanda Sub County were killed by unknown people in July and police are yet to arrest the suspects.