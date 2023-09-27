Rakai  residents want boundaries to stop stray hippos from damaging property

Residents in Kacheera Sub County, Rakai District who are living around Lake Kacheera have asked the government to put boundary demarcations to stop hippopotamuses from straying into their gardens.

The hippos also attack domestic animals and in the past one month at least five cows, three pigs have been killed. The most affected villages are; Byakyishana, Kabumba ,Katerengyeza ,Kyigando,Katete , Katenga and Nyamunengo.

Mr Herbert Tayebwa, a resident of Byakyishana Village who lost his cattle, said they currently fear to keep domestic animals due to marauding hippos.

“The hippos have become a menace to us and we believe that if the boundary demarcations are put in place , they [hippos] will find it hard to cross to our homes and gardens,” he said in an interview on September 26.

Ms Miriam Tushemerairwe, another resident from Byakyishana Village said hippos are threatening their lives and locals can no longer send children alone to the lake to fetch water.

“Our gardens which are our sole source of livelihood have been ravaged by the hippos and we currently find it difficult to get school fees. Our children are still stuck at home despite this being a third term ,” she said

The Chairperson Kacheera Sub County, Mr Robert Tukwatanise asked government to consider reviving the tourism policies and commit its self to compensate residents that suffer losses from wild animals.

"Since UWA has failed to help these people, government should step in and save its citizens who are staring at starvation,” he said.

Mr Bashir Hangi, the Manager of Communications at Uganda Wildlife Authority(UWA) said putting boundary demarcations may not be a solution, but advised residents staying near the lake shores to avoid using the affected areas because hippos tend to get closer to the shores to nurse their newborns.

“I advise those residents to stay away from the 100-metre reserves from the lake shores. With this, the hippos will be controlled from attacking their homesteads and destroying crops,” he said

Mr Hangi cited examples of residents around Lake Katwe and Queen Elizabeth National Park who he said are currently staying peacefully with the wild animals because “they learned how to deal with them.”

Conservationists say Hippos are Africa’s most –dangerous large game, and they kill more people every year than other predators like crocodiles and lions.

For several years, stray hippos have attacked communities in Kagamba, Kacheera and Ddwaniro sub-counties in Rakai District killing people ,livestock and also destroy crops including sweet potato, maize, ground nuts, beans , cassava, banana plantations.This has caused food scarcity and poverty in the affected communities.