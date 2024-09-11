Rakai starts mass eviction of wetland encroachers

Officials under the Natural Resources department in Rakai District on Wednesday embarked on the eviction of hundreds of encroachers occupying vast stretches of the water catchment areas of Lakes Victoria and Kijanebalola, authorities said.

The encroachers, mainly farmers growing vegetables, that have for several years destroyed the wetland areas that feed into the major water bodies, had reportedly constructed some permanent structures, blocked drainage and destroyed the natural vegetation, according to Rakai District Natural Resources Officer Silvia Mirembe.

“The areas under encroachment are breeding areas for fish and habitat for many other creatures that live in the wild. Some mammals live in the swamps and when they get displaced, they attack humans outside the wetlands,” she said.

The recent attacks on residential areas by hippos were blamed on water body encroachment by humans on the natural areas habitat for wildlife.

Rakai District has registered 7 human deaths as a result of recent hippo attacks, Mirember told Monitor on Wednesday.

Rakai officials claim that encroachers practicing farming apply herbicides and fertilizers that contaminate the water at the wetland areas.

“The chemicals run down the wetland areas and endanger the fish among creatures,” they further explained.

About 3-years ago, the fishermen at Kalunga Landing Site in Rakai District woke up to drying Lake Kijanebarola, which was blamed on environmental degradation.

The water had receded, leaving boats on a vast dry area in the middle of the lake in a what highlighted the danger of encroachment in the area.