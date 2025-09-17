Rare pests invade maize, eggplants in Bugiri

Farmers in Bugiri District are reeling from a rare pest infestation that's destroying key crops, especially maize and eggplants.

The unidentified pests are attacking crops from the roots to the leaves, causing stunted growth and drying within weeks. Affected farmers are in about 10 villages, including Bude, Bukaatu, Budhaaya, Nisibirano, Kifuyo, Buwolya, Kitodha, Bulidha, Bukerekere, and Isakabusolo in Bukooli Town Council.

Ms. Safiyu Malalu, a maize farmer from Bude, reported that the pests have ravaged his 5-acre maize farm, leaving the leaves severely damaged.

"These pests mainly attack the new maize varieties we purchase from agro-input dealers," Malalu said. "You can't see the pests with the naked eye, but they begin damaging the plant from the middle leaves. Within two weeks, the entire crop dries up."

The leaves first develop small holes, then the crop becomes stunted.

"We suspect these pests to be the fall armyworm. We've already reported the matter to district authorities for urgent intervention," Malalu added.

The infestation began during the first planting season in neighboring Namayingo District and has since spread.

Mr Awali Sanyu, an eggplant farmer in Budhaaya, said his two-acre eggplant field has also been destroyed by pests and disease, particularly during the flowering stage. He called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries to step in immediately.

"We're asking the government to provide us with pesticides, otherwise, we may end up in jail because we took out agricultural loans from the bank, and they are now demanding repayment," he warned.

Dr. Arafat Kulaka, the acting District Production Officer, urged farmers to destroy already affected crops and avoid transferring planting materials between different areas to prevent further spread.

"It's crucial for farmers to report pest and disease outbreaks to their sub-county extension workers as early as possible," Dr. Kulaka advised. "Early reporting helps prevent wider spread and enables timely intervention."

The district is currently struggling with a shortage of qualified technical staff, which has made it difficult to effectively respond to the rising cases of pest and disease outbreaks.

Dr. Kulaka emphasised the urgent need for the Ministry of Agriculture to deploy additional technical personnel to fill the gap and support affected communities.



