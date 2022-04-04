Ray of hope as Luweero gets special children health facility

While Luweero District has different health care facilities ranging from health centre IIs, IIIs, IVs and the recently upgraded Luweero Hospital that offer services, the commissioning of a special children health care facility at Nsawo Village in Katikamu Sub County is a big boost to the health service delivery in the area.

The Pediatric Clinic at Nsawo Health Centre III is a brain child of the United States-based Rotarians Mossa and Molok Tolour , and will help boost health service care for the child related ailments and also offer maternal and antenatal health services to the mothers from 15 villages in Katikamu Sub County.

“We are welcoming a health care facility that will give special attention to the children and the mothers. The sponsors of the pediatric clinic have constructed and equipped the facility to ensure better health care service for the children. We are directly linked to the district health office to offer guidance and monitor the service delivery system,” Mr Sam Kulubya, the patron of Nsawo Village Rotary Community Corps, said during the launch at the weekend.

“We also applaud the support offered by the Rotary Club of Muyenga through which the US-based Rotarians were able to identify the health needs of the people in Luweero District,” he said.

Nsawo Health Centre III receives an average of 45 children per day with different ailments, but the biggest challenge has always been lack of a special department to boost health care service for the children.

“We have had to make referrals for the different child -related ailments due to lack of space for admission and treatment of the children ,but the construction of a special ward and a fully equipped department is a big boost to the health care delivery system,” Mr Henry Iga, the officer in charge of the facility said in an interview.

“We have been experiencing a recurrence of infections among children including cough. The children can only be handled better at facilities that give special attention to the child- related health complications. We are already in touch with the district health office that monitors and guides management.” he adds.

Mr Ronald Ssemakula, the chairperson Nsawo Village reveals that while the health facility is located in his area, villages that include Kibisi, Kikoma, Kayindu, Kalule, Nganjo, Busula, Nkondo, Gembe and Busula benefit from the services at Nsawo Health Centre.

“We appeal to the government to lend a hand so that we sustain the services at the newly commissioned health centre,” he said.

Dr Innocent Nkonwa, the Luweero District health officer said the district is currently experiencing a high incidence of respiratory tract infections among children which they get from schools that have failed to heed to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.